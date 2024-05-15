Industries

    #ATM2024: Airalo transforms travel connectivity

    Katja HamiltonBy Katja Hamilton
    15 May 2024
    15 May 2024
    With the goal of simplifying travel connectivity, Airalo provides global travellers with affordable access to eSIM packages covering over 200 countries and regions.
    Source: Pexels

    Tony Kaldas, partnerships director - Arabia & Africa confirmed that this was the first time Airalo had exhibited at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai (ATM2024).

    "We were thrilled to have this opportunity to showcase our product and offerings to everyone," he said.

    Airalo allows travellers to purchase an eSIM based on their travel destination, network coverage and data plans using the Airalo website or mobile app. Travellers then receive a code to activate the SIM on their device.

    The platform offers competitive pricing with no hidden fees and a range of affordable plans allowing travellers a cost-effective option compared to traditional roaming charges or purchasing a local SIM card.

    Furthermore, Airalo's eSIMs are compatible with a wide range of eSIM-enabled devices, including smartphones, tablets and wearables.

    At this year's show, Airalo also spotlighted its latest innovative development and partnership models.

    "We have enhanced our API partnerships programme to provide seamless integration with a variety of platforms and services, allowing partners to offer eSIMs directly to their customers," Kaldas added.

    "Additionally, we also improved Airalo Partners, which is a dedicated B2B platform that streamlines the process of purchasing and managing eSIMs in bulk, catering to the needs of travel agencies, tour operators, corporates and other businesses."

    Enhancing partnership offerings

    "To add more value, we have expanded our corporate partnerships programme to now offer tailored eSiM solutions for businesses, providing cost-effective connectivity options for employees traveling internationally."

    Kaldas added: "To allow for further customisation, we also introduced Airalo's co-branded website solutions, enabling our partners to create customised eSIM booking portals that align with their brand identity and offer a seamless user experience.

    "To expand our accessibility to travellers worldwide, we've introduced eSIM voucher partnerships that enable partners to distribute eSIM activation vouchers through their existing sales channels.

    "Last but not least, our affiliate partnership programme has been enhanced to offer competitive commission rates and marketing support, empowering partners to monetise their online presence by promoting Airalo's eSIM services."

    About Katja Hamilton

    Katja is the Finance, Property and Healthcare Editor at Bizcommunity.

