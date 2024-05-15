Industries

    Qatar Airways to invest in an airline in southern Africa

    By Lisa Barrington
    15 May 2024
    Qatar Airways will soon announce an investment in an airline in southern Africa, its CEO said on Wednesday, 15 May, part of the Gulf carrier's drive to expand its network in Africa.
    Qatar Airways B777 aircraft arrives at the Cape Town International Airport, in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 June 2022. Reuters/Shelley Christians/File Photo
    "We are at the final stage of an equity investment in an airline in the southern part of Africa," Badr Mohammed Al Meer said on a panel at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, saying the deal could be announced in two to three weeks.

    Meer, who became CEO in November, said the southern part of Africa was a gap in Qatar Airways' network coverage on the continent.

    He added that Qatar Airways wants to expand the fleets of its partner airlines in Africa to improve connectivity.

    Qatar Airways in 2019 took a 60% stake in a new $1.3bn international airport being built in Rwanda and has code share agreements with several airlines in Africa including Rwandair.

    Rwandair CEO Yvonne Manzi Makolo, speaking in Doha, said the airport could be incorporated around 2027-28.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Lisa Barrington

    Reporting by Lisa Barrington; editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Jacqueline Wong

