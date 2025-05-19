Chilliengine secures finalist positions in 3 categories at Sabre Africa Awards 2025

Chilliengine is thrilled to announce its selection as a finalist in three prestigious categories at the 2025 Sabre Africa Awards, recognising the outstanding collaboration with The Walt Disney Company Africa. These nominations celebrate how Disney’s visionary leadership has paved the way for experiential and creative excellence, enabling Chilliengine to bring immersive brand activations and events to life.

Media, arts, and entertainment award: Disney+ Quiz Nights campaign

In collaboration with Disney+ and Capacity Relations, Chilliengine delivered a standout experiential campaign showcasing the platform’s diverse content library in an engaging and interactive format. With Disney’s strategic guidance, Chilliengine orchestrated two large-scale quiz nights in Johannesburg and Cape Town – events that sparked significant buzz, propelling Disney+ to trend across three social media platforms for 16 hours.

Beyond the flagship activations, Disney+ partnered with Quiz Nights SA to expand engagement through 35 public quiz nights nationwide, all themed around Disney+ content. Thanks to Disney’s vision for audience connection and Chilliengine’s experiential execution, the campaign earned a nomination in the Media, Arts, and Entertainment category.

Diamond Award for Superior Achievement in Brand-Building: National Geographic Endurance Documentary Media Launch

Guided by National Geographic’s legacy and The Walt Disney Company's strategic direction, Chilliengine developed and executed a comprehensive experiential strategy that transported audiences into the icy wilderness of Antarctica for the launch of Endurance. This immersive media event recreated the dramatic environment of the documentary’s narrative, allowing guests to experience the awe of the expedition firsthand.

Thanks to Disney’s commitment to storytelling and audience engagement, the campaign successfully elevated National Geographic’s 130-year legacy in visual narrative, generating wide-scale publicity and earning a well-deserved nomination for the coveted Diamond Award.

Media Relations Award: Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller Launch

With The Walt Disney Company’s strategic direction at the core, Chilliengine executed an innovative campaign to support the South African launch of Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller. The project brought audiences closer to award-winning journalist Mariana van Zeller, thanks to a virtual event facilitated by thought leader Devi Sankaree Govender.

Under Disney’s leadership, Chilliengine seamlessly managed the digital interface, talent bookings, and thoughtfully curated media gifting that enhanced local relevance. These efforts contributed to widespread publicity, securing a finalist nomination in the Media Relations category.

A celebration of collaboration and excellence

These nominations stand as a testament to the synergy between The Walt Disney Company and Chilliengine – where strategic leadership meets creative ingenuity. Chilliengine extends its deepest gratitude to its Disney clients, and the media professionals who helped amplify these campaigns to even greater heights.

As Chilliengine celebrates this achievement, the team remains inspired to continue pushing creative boundaries, driven by the trust, vision, and strategic excellence.

