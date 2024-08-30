Chef de partie Cathrine Chetty delivers passion on the plate

Cathrine Chetty, chef de partie at Town Lodge Johannesburg Airport, has proven her culinary flair and leadership skills since joining the team in April 2023, enhancing City Lodge Hotels’ expanded food and beverage offering.

The 135-room Town Lodge Johannesburg Airport is one of five hotels in the group conveniently located near OR Tambo International Airport. It appeals to both business and leisure travellers as well as groups with amenities such as a 10-seater boardroom, eat-in hotel restaurant, sundowner bar, interleading family rooms, and close proximity to a major conference venue, as well as a range of entertainment and retail offerings.

Cathrine always knew she wanted to be a chef. As a little girl, she learned to cook in her mother’s kitchen, which she always found exciting, delighting in learning to prepare different types of curry. “My Mum has played a vital role in my food journey and was always so keen to include me in her cooking from a very young age. I have always been passionate to learn and hungry to gain as much knowledge as I can. This is what drives me on a daily basis,” she explains.

Being a chef requires constant creativity – coming up with new ideas and being in touch with current trends is important. It is in these moments that you realise what type of chef you are, Cathrine says. “Your kitchen will always benefit from a chef that is innovative, has the willingness to teach, never saying ‘no’ to a guest request, and keeping the creative juices flowing. Being inspirational to others is on my list of achievements.”

Her advice for work and life:

Always look at the greater goal and not just what’s in front of you at this moment.



Drive and passion are going to get you where you need to be, because if your heart is not in it, your mind is not in it either.



Stay calm and aim for your goals.



We all face challenges in our lives – the best way to overcome these is by remaining calm and focusing on the goal ahead.

Looking back, Cathrine says: “We all experience setbacks in our careers and mine was working for a hotel group for six years and not being given the opportunity for promotion. I was assigned tasks higher than my chef’s grade and trained a vast number of trainees. Although I explain this as a setback, I am also grateful that I had this experience, as it taught me valuable life lessons and made me realise that I have a love of sharing my knowledge. It was at this point I decided it was time to move on as I needed to grow.”

She lists two key highlights of her career at City Lodge Hotels as preparing meals for a group of 400 guests during her first few months – she had never cooked on such a large scale before! – and playing an integral part in launching the Town Lodge menu for the group.

“My passion comes from working with an amazing team of food and beverage staff at Town Lodge Johannesburg Airport and the support of general manager, Ashleigh Hickman,” she adds. “This is truly one of the best hotel groups I have had the privilege of working for. The difference is the culture and family vibe that is created. It is so much more than just ‘work.’ My capabilities are appreciated and I have been given tasks that challenge me and allow me to express who I am and what I am capable of,” she says.



