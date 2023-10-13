Industries

    Brave Group secures top position in client satisfaction

    Issued by Brave Group
    4 Mar 2024
    4 Mar 2024
    Integrated communications company, the Brave Group has been listed as one of the top three agencies in the Client Satisfaction category in the latest Scopen Agency Scope Survey.
    Monica Gomes
    Monica Gomes

    This recognition comes from a comprehensive biennial survey that involves extensive consultations with high-level decision-makers across the marketing, communications, and advertising sectors.

    The Brave Group driven is a collection of three agencies – House of Brave, BOLD and BRAVADO and is driven by the purpose of shared value through creativity. Among the Brave Group clients are African Bank, AECI, SA Tourism, Wits University and Accenture.

    The survey, which covers a wide range of agencies from the largest to those with more modest marketing spends in South Africa, is known for its in-depth analysis of advertiser-agency relationships, including trends, perceptions, and the overall image of agencies within the industry.

    Client satisfaction has now become is now paramount in the agency-client relationship as it reflects the agency's ability to understand and fulfil the evolving needs of its clients effectively. In today’s fast-paced, digital, and AI-driven environment, the expectations from advertising and marketing agencies have significantly shifted.

    Brands seek partners who are not only creative and innovative but also agile and technologically adept, capable of navigating the complexities of digital transformation while delivering measurable results.

    The Brave Group’s achievement in this category underscores its commitment to exceeding client expectations through a blend of innovative solutions, strategic insights, and a deep understanding of digital and AI technologies.

    This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and our unwavering focus on client satisfaction," says Monica Gomes, client service director at the Brave Group. "In an era where change is the only constant and client eco-systems are getting increasingly complicated, our approach has always been to stay ahead of the curve, not just in terms of technology and creativity, but also in understanding and adapting to the changing needs of our clients."

    What sets an agency apart in terms of client satisfaction is not just the ability to deliver outstanding creative work, but also the capability to function as a true partner to clients. This involves a proactive approach in identifying opportunities, challenges, and providing integrated solutions that drive business growth.

    Moreover, in a digital and AI-driven landscape, agencies must demonstrate agility, flexibility, and a forward-thinking mindset to keep their clients competitive.

    "As client needs evolve with the digital and AI revolution, our focus remains on fostering strong, transparent, and collaborative relationships. We believe that understanding our clients' unique challenges and objectives is key to delivering not just what they ask for, but what their brands, teams and businesses truly need," adds Gomes.

    The Brave Group’s top-three position in the Client Satisfaction section of the Scopen Agency Scope Survey is a clear indicator of its successful approach to client services and its ability to adapt to the rapidly changing digital landscape. It reflects the agency’s dedication to not only meeting but exceeding the dynamic needs of its clients in today’s competitive market.

    Brave Group
    A global Integrated advertising agency group with a clear ethos: Great Country, Great Economy, Great Brands, Great People.

