Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SA SharesGreenCapeNorth-West University (NWU)OnPoint PRIMC ConferenceBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Banking Opinion South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Banks must embrace next-generation solutions to satisfy data-driven demands

    By Dean Baker
    23 Apr 2024
    23 Apr 2024
    South African banks have weathered rough seas during the past year, with many of their customers coming under severe pressure from a stagnant economy, rising cost of living and high interest rates.
    Source: Supplied. Dean Baker is the squad lead of BFSI from Infobip.
    Source: Supplied. Dean Baker is the squad lead of BFSI from Infobip.

    Despite these storms, the financial services industry is still delivering good profits and growth, but there is constant pressure to maintain these results amid the adverse market trends and pressures that are currently shaping the landscape.

    While South Africa’s established banks and financial institutions remain the powerhouses in the banking space, new entrants in the market are making a name for themselves in both the high and low Living Standards Measure (LSM) brackets. Some are making inroads in traditional markets while others are looking to disrupt the under-serviced digital space.

    This has led many banks and financial institutions to look at achieving agility and to transform several of their strategic imperatives, such as how to become a more customer-focused enterprise, how to adopt new operating models quickly and effectively, and how to optimise risk and compliance while doing that.

    Opportunities are available for financial institutions wanting to explore the market and reinvent their enterprise to increase their relevance for their customers. However, these organisations need to embrace emerging technologies that make it possible for them to strengthen their digital core and leverage the power of cloud, data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in order to reach new performance frontiers.

    Technology now an enabler

    Technology – once viewed as a disruptor – is now an enabler that helps organisations to enhance their productivity, transform the cost of structures, engage with customers in novel ways and develop completely new propositions.

    As a consequence, the banking- and financial-services industry as a whole is being transformed by technology advancements, changing customer preferences and nimble new players.

    At the same time, one of the biggest challenges that traditional banks still face is trying to adapt to the high costs in the industry, including that of maintaining physical branches. A number of organisations are thus looking to transform the engagement with their customers and are seeking to bring efficiencies into their branches.

    Despite these challenges, Africa is still one of the few places in the world where significant changes have taken place over the past few years, in some cases more so than in developed countries. According to market research, the growth in mobile banking in parts of Africa is among the fastest in the world.

    This is because customers are expecting more from financial institutions and are clamouring for a superior cross-channel experience, coupled with hands-on guidance and personal intervention when required.

    Beyond the product

    These heightened customer demands will require financial organisations to go beyond the product and facilitate the customer journeys and create customer experiences that are data-driven, consistent across customers’ channels of choice and complete with personalised engagement.

    The future of conversational chat channels in SA
    The future of conversational chat channels in SA

      19 Feb 2024

    Essentially, we are entering the age of the conversational transaction where more and more communication apps are becoming part of bank customers' end-to-end experiences.

    Behind customer demands are a number of accelerators driving this new technological transformation. These include hyper-personalisation, automation and 24/7 availability, as well as technological shifts towards the use of digital channels, AI-driven tools (including chat-bots and self-service), rich messaging apps and upgraded legacy voice/video channels.

    Other accelerators include substantial increases in cloud contact centre interactions, chat apps being used as key channels for marketing, sales and support, and year-on-year growth in the use of digital channels (for example WhatsApp and RCS) for customer communication.

    The data-driven journey can be summed up as one of continuous awareness creation and engagement through personalised recommendations based on profile scoring, to stimulate consideration and transaction with ongoing customer care and retention. This includes seamless agent intervention and handover when needed, ultimately creating loyalty with the drive and aim to increase customer lifetime value.

    NextOptions

    About Dean Baker

    Dean Baker is the squad lead of BFSI from Infobip.

    Related

    The future of conversational chat channels in SA
    The future of conversational chat channels in SA
     19 Feb 2024
    Why businesses should leverage click-to-chat ads for real-time customer interaction
    Why businesses should leverage click-to-chat ads for real-time customer interaction
     6 Feb 2024
    Source: Silvio Kutic, chief executive officer at Infobip.
    Infobip launches AI Hub in collaboration with Microsoft
    27 Dec 2023
    Source © Premium Times The number of Nigerian customers choosing to engage and transact with brands online is increasing
    More Nigerian customers engage and transact with brands online
     5 May 2023
    Source:
    Infobip's 5 most important trends in CX and omnichannel communications for 2023
    16 Jan 2023
    Africa's changing shopping trends allow e-tailers to meet evolving expectations
    Africa's changing shopping trends allow e-tailers to meet evolving expectations
     5 Jan 2023
    Source: ©Olga Yastremska -
    Hyper personalisation, enhanced CX pivotal to Black Friday e-commerce campaigns
     24 Nov 2022
    Source:
    Infobip research shows rise of chat networks for customer comms
    23 Nov 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz