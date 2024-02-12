Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Yellow Door EnergyCatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Anglo diversifies into critical minerals with Finland battery deal

    12 Feb 2024
    12 Feb 2024
    Anglo American and Finland state-owned entity Finnish Minerals Group have inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on opportunities that will enhance Finland’s battery strategy. Finland is the only cobalt producer in Europe and is recognised as a stable and secure source of many of the metals and minerals required for global decarbonisation.
    Critical minerals are all the elements needed to produce the batteries and catalysts in the renewable energy value chain. Source: Paul-Alain Hunt/Unsplash.
    Critical minerals are all the elements needed to produce the batteries and catalysts in the renewable energy value chain. Source: Paul-Alain Hunt/Unsplash.

    Alison Atkinson, director of projects and development at Anglo American, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership called Finland “a highly attractive investment destination with a strong heritage in both mining and innovation”.

    “We are eager to work with Finnish Minerals Group, whose mission is to responsibly maximise the value of Finnish minerals. We believe our agreement could offer a wealth of opportunities.”

    Atkinson further emphasised the company’s commitment to Finland and the Sakatti project, a polymetallic orebody that aligns with Finland’s and the EU’s critical minerals priorities.

    Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad on stage at Mining Indaba 2023. Source: Anglo American
    Anglo American Q4 production meets expectations, shows growth potential

      8 Feb 2024

    “Sakatti is designed as the next generation of FutureSmart Mining, building on our learnings to minimise surface footprint and use technology and innovation to deliver improved environmental and social outcomes. It will produce essential raw materials needed for a greener, low carbon energy future,” she added.

    Critical raw minerals

    With an increasing number of countries prioritising sustainable access to responsibly sourced critical raw materials, Finland’s natural resources and investments across the entire battery value chain, from mineral extraction to recycling, position it favourably.

    “Exploring joint opportunities with Anglo American is a natural choice for us as they are already familiar with the Finnish operational environment. The company has a long history in mining and is a leader in sustainability," explained Jani Kiuru, senior VP of raw materials at Finnish Minerals Group.

    "We believe this collaboration strengthens both parties by combining local and global expertise in sustainability and technological development, thus maximising the value of Finnish minerals responsibly."

    We recognise the vast possibilities and importance of Finnish minerals for the green transition

    Natural potential partner

    As a Finnish state-owned company tasked with fostering the Finnish mining and battery industry, Finnish Minerals Group is a natural potential partner for Anglo American in Finland.

    The company’s main assets include Terrafame, a subsidiary that produces nickel and cobalt sulphates; Project Sokli, a phosphate and rare earths deposit; and a 20% interest in Keliber, a battery-grade lithium project set to commence production in 2025.

    Additionally, Finnish Minerals Group is advancing several greenfield investments further downstream in the battery value chain.

    Read more: Anglo American, Finland, decarbonisation, critical minerals
    NextOptions


    Related

    Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad on stage at Mining Indaba 2023. Source: Anglo American
    Anglo American Q4 production meets expectations, shows growth potential
     8 Feb 2024
    The panel at the Bowmans 2024 Mining Indaba Event included (from left) Dr Rebecca Maserumule, director for hydrogen and energy at DSI, Bart by Bart Nieuwoudt, lead legal specialist at Sasol, Stuart Heather-Clark, Africa Power Sector Energy Transition Lead at SLR Consulting, Claire Tucker head of our public law and regulatory practice, Bowmans.
    #MI24: Green hydrogen is not coming to save the PGM industry
     6 Feb 2024
    Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad speaks during the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2023 conference in Cape Town. Source: Reuters/Shelley Christians
    #MI24: Anglo American considers further cost cuts as PGM crisis deepens
     5 Feb 2024
    Dorcas Nhlapo, Senior Audit Manager, BDO South Africa
    Copper is the unsung hero of the energy transition
     19 Jan 2024
    Tumelo Ramalebana (Puma Energy SA General Manager), Fadi Mitri (Puma Energy Head of Africa),Werner Van Wyk (MBHE Financial Director) and Ben Ouattara (Puma Energy Chief Operations Officer Africa) at the contract signing.
    Puma Energy acquires 49% stake in MBHE Group
    18 Jan 2024
    Women Diggers Programme participants obtaining their certificates in computing and communication at the NCR TVET Kathu Campus. Source: Supplied
    Sishen and DMRE partner to empower women in mining
    9 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Mining critical minerals will depend on creative funding solutions
    #BizTrends2024: Mining critical minerals will depend on creative funding solutions
     8 Jan 2024
    Source: 123RF.
    3D Reset: Global bonds face challenges, offer prospects
    2 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz