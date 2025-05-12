Anglo American appoints Tom McCulley as technical director

Anglo American has appointed Tom McCulley as technical director, with immediate effect.

Source: © mininigmx mininigmx Anglo American has appointed Tom McCulley would become its new technical director

McCulley's appointment follows Matt Daley's decision to take up a senior executive role outside Anglo American, having served as technical & operations director since 2023, after joining Anglo American as group head of mining in 2017.

McCulley will continue as a member of Anglo American's executive leadership team.

Duncan Wanblad, chief executive of Anglo American, says, "I am delighted that Tom brings his decades-long experience across the extractives industry to take up the role of technical director, leading our global technical disciplines from discovery through to processing as well as our critical safety, health and environment work.

Tom's outstanding technical and leadership capabilities position him well to support our operations in sustaining their much-improved performance and identifying opportunities for further value enhancement.

"We congratulate Matt on his new role and we wish him every success. In his eight years at Anglo American, Matt has brought his considerable energy and passion for mining to his teams and the company as a whole.

We thank him for his significant contribution, most recently his leadership in driving operational excellence, and nowhere more so than in the extensive safety improvement work that he has championed."

McCulley and Daley will work together over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition before Daley leaves Anglo American later in 2025.

McCulley will also retain his responsibility for Anglo American's Crop Nutrients business.