All the 2024 Grammy Award winners!

Music's biggest night saw history-making wins, exciting new categories, and an incredible amount of talent.
Taylor Swift stole the show at this year's Grammy Awards, becoming the first performer to win the prize for album of the year four times.
Album of the Year: Taylor Swift, Midnights
Record of the Year: Miley Cyrus, Flowers
Song of the Year: Billie Eilish, What Was I Made For?
Best New Artist: Victoria Monét
Here's a complete list of winners:
Victoria Monét
SZA: Snooze
Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country
Karol G: Mañana Será Bonito
SZA:SOS
Coco Jones: ICU
Joni Mitchell: Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)
Jack Antonoff
Theron Thomas – WINNER
SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers: Ghost in the Machine
Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan: Rumble
Kylie Minogue: Padam Padam
Fred again..: Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol: Good Morning
Victoria Monét: Jaguar II
Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane: Scientists & Engineers
Lil Durk featuring J Cole: All My Life
Killer Mike: Michael
Chris Stapleton: White Horse
Dave Chappelle: What’s in a Name?
Shakti: This Moment
Tyla: Water
Some Like It Hot
boygenius: The Record
Paramore: This Is Why
boygenius: Not Strong Enough
Metallica: 72 Seasons
Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves: I Remember Everything