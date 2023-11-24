All the 2024 Grammy Award winners!

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards honoured the best recordings, compositions, and artists from 1 October 2022, to 15 September 2023, as chosen by the members of The Recording Academy, on February 4, 2024. In its 21st year at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time.

Music's biggest night saw history-making wins, exciting new categories, and an incredible amount of talent.

Taylor Swift stole the show at this year's Grammy Awards, becoming the first performer to win the prize for album of the year four times.

Top Grammy Awards

Album of the Year: Taylor Swift, Midnights

Record of the Year: Miley Cyrus, Flowers

Song of the Year: Billie Eilish, What Was I Made For?

Best New Artist: Victoria Monét

Here's a complete list of winners:

Album of the Year

Taylor Swift: Midnights

Record of the Year

Miley Cyrus: Flowers

Best New Artist

Victoria Monét

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish: What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Best Pop Vocal Album

Taylor Swift: Midnights

Best R&B Song

SZA: Snooze

Best Country Album

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country

Best Música Urbana Album

Karol G: Mañana Será Bonito

Best Pop Solo Performance

Miley Cyrus: Flowers

Best Progressive R&B Album

SZA:SOS

Best R&B Performance

Coco Jones: ICU

Best Folk Album

Joni Mitchell: Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)

Producer of the Year (non-classical)

Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the Year (non-classical)

Theron Thomas – WINNER

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers: Ghost in the Machine

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan: Rumble

Best Pop Dance Recording

Kylie Minogue: Padam Padam

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Fred again..: Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

Best Traditional R&B Performance

PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol: Good Morning

Best R&B Album

Victoria Monét: Jaguar II

Best Rap Performance

Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane: Scientists & Engineers

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Lil Durk featuring J Cole: All My Life

Best Rap Song

Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane: Scientists & Engineers

Best Rap Album

Killer Mike: Michael

Best Country Solo Performance

Chris Stapleton: White Horse

Best Country Song

Chris Stapleton: White Horse

Best Song Written for Visual Media

What Was I Made For? from Barbie the Album - Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle: What’s in a Name?

Best Global Music Album

Shakti: This Moment

Best African Music Performance

Tyla: Water

Best Musical Theater Album

Some Like It Hot

Best Alternative Music Album

boygenius: The Record

Best Alternative Music Performance

Paramore: This Is Why

Best Rock Album

Paramore: This Is Why

Best Rock Song

boygenius: Not Strong Enough

Best Metal Performance

Metallica: 72 Seasons

Best Rock Performance

boygenius: Not Strong Enough

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves: I Remember Everything