All the 2024 Grammy Award winners!

    The 66th Annual Grammy Awards honoured the best recordings, compositions, and artists from 1 October 2022, to 15 September 2023, as chosen by the members of The Recording Academy, on February 4, 2024. In its 21st year at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time.
    Source:
    Source: https://www.grammy.com/

    Music's biggest night saw history-making wins, exciting new categories, and an incredible amount of talent.

    Taylor Swift stole the show at this year's Grammy Awards, becoming the first performer to win the prize for album of the year four times.

    Top Grammy Awards

    Album of the Year: Taylor Swift, Midnights
    Record of the Year: Miley Cyrus, Flowers
    Song of the Year: Billie Eilish, What Was I Made For?
    Best New Artist: Victoria Monét

    Here's a complete list of winners:

    Album of the Year

    Taylor Swift: Midnights

    Record of the Year

    Miley Cyrus: Flowers

    Best New Artist

    Victoria Monét

    Song of the Year

    Billie Eilish: What Was I Made For? from Barbie

    Best Pop Vocal Album

    Taylor Swift: Midnights

    Best R&B Song

    SZA: Snooze

    Best Country Album

    Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country

    Best Música Urbana Album

    Karol G: Mañana Será Bonito

    Best Pop Solo Performance

    Miley Cyrus: Flowers

    Best Progressive R&B Album

    SZA:SOS

    Best R&B Performance

    Coco Jones: ICU

    Best Folk Album

    Joni Mitchell: Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)

    Producer of the Year (non-classical)

    Jack Antonoff

    Songwriter of the Year (non-classical)

    Theron Thomas – WINNER

    Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

    SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers: Ghost in the Machine

    Best Dance/Electronic Recording

    Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan: Rumble

    Best Pop Dance Recording

    Kylie Minogue: Padam Padam

    Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

    Fred again..: Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

    Best Traditional R&B Performance

    PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol: Good Morning

    Best R&B Album

    Victoria Monét: Jaguar II

    Best Rap Performance

    Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane: Scientists & Engineers

    Best Melodic Rap Performance

    Lil Durk featuring J Cole: All My Life

    Best Rap Song

    Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane: Scientists & Engineers

    Best Rap Album

    Killer Mike: Michael

    Best Country Solo Performance

    Chris Stapleton: White Horse

    Best Country Song

    Chris Stapleton: White Horse

    Best Song Written for Visual Media

    What Was I Made For? from Barbie the Album - Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

    Best Comedy Album

    Dave Chappelle: What’s in a Name?

    Best Global Music Album

    Shakti: This Moment

    Best African Music Performance

    Tyla: Water

    Tyla makes history with Grammy win for Best African Music Performance

      16 hours

    Best Musical Theater Album

    Some Like It Hot

    Best Alternative Music Album

    boygenius: The Record

    Best Alternative Music Performance

    Paramore: This Is Why

    Best Rock Album

    Paramore: This Is Why

    Best Rock Song

    boygenius: Not Strong Enough

    Best Metal Performance

    Metallica: 72 Seasons

    Best Rock Performance

    boygenius: Not Strong Enough

    Best Country Duo/Group Performance

    Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves: I Remember Everything

