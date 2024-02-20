Algoa FM commits to Buffalo City with new shows and more

Algoa FM has renewed its lease agreement with Hemingways Casino, which will continue to house the radio station’s Buffalo City operation.

Gordon Graham Jeff Moloi

Further investment into Algoa FM’s East London operation will take the form of technology upgrades and an update to the look and feel of the studio.

“So much more than a contractual relationship, this agreement signifies a renewal of vows between the team at Hemingways and ourselves,” says Algoa FM managing director, Alfie Jay.

The radio station has been an anchor tenant at Hemingways since 2011.

The renewal of the lease is part of Algoa FM’s commitment to support economic growth and social cohesion in the region.

“The scope of our footprint and the services we offer to companies of all sizes in the region are broad.

“Our renewed investment into Buffalo City provides our local team with the resources needed to ensure that we can thrive in difficult market conditions and build on our commitment to support economic growth and social cohesion in the region.

“Our planning around this, and the strategies we are rolling out to ensure that we're addressing these risks, include more emphasis into the region and our brand,” says Jay.

“Our performance in the Eastern Cape and Garden Route reflects the continued investments we have made over time.

“These include the premises we built in Nelson Mandela Bay and the launch of our Garden Route HQ in George, all commissioned with a view to improving service to our stakeholders.”

Algoa FM recently committed to a new ethos in which the value proposition of the business benefits people, including its staff, audience, clients, communities, its shareholders and other stakeholders.

“It’s the most sustainable way to build long-term value,” says Jay.

Aside from the news that Algoa FM will be renewing its vows with Hemingways Casino and that the radio station will be investing in upgrades to its East London operation, Jay also announced the welcomed return of Gordon Graham to the afternoon drive show, effective 4 March 2024.

This follows the departure of Vinny Nogemane earlier this month.

“My family and I have been discussing a return to East London for a while now,” says the former, popular drivetime host, Gordon Graham.

“We’ve spent about nine years in KZN and although it’s been a blast, home is where the heart is and I can’t wait to once again engage with listeners and clients alike,” says Graham.

Reinforcing the station’s commitment to the people in the region, Algoa FM will also be introducing a new show featuring Jeff Moloi, who is also returning to the station. Commencing Sunday the 3rd of March, Breakfast will be hosted live from Hemingways by the broadcast lecturer from Walter Sisulu University.

“I’m really looking forward to reconnecting with the listeners and my former colleagues,” says Moloi, who some years ago presented the early evening show on the station.

“We are as committed to the eastern half of our broadcast footprint as we are to the west, and the announcements made today, are testimony to our passion for the people of Buffalo City and Algoa Country as a whole,” says Jay.