    HR Talent Acquisition

    AI firm Anthropic announces 100 roles in Europe, new EMEA head

    Anthropic, the US AI company behind the Claude chatbot, said on Monday, 7 April 2025, it would create more than 100 roles in Europe, including in Dublin and London, as it appointed Guillaume Princen as its Europe, Middle East and Africa head.
    By Paul Sandle
    9 Apr 2025
    Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken 20 May 2024. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
    The company, which is backed by Amazon and Google, said the jobs would be in sales, engineering, research and business operations, mainly across its Dublin and London offices.

    Princen, who previously led Stripe's European expansion and was CEO of expenses management platform Mooncard, said the growth in Europe and the UK came at a critical moment when businesses needed advanced AI capabilities.

    Claude, which competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, has been deployed by companies such as ad group WPP, automaker BMW and pharma firm Novo Nordisk, Anthropic said.

    Anthropic raised $3.5bn last month at a $61.5bn post-money valuation in a funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, General Catalyst and other new and existing investors.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Paul Sandle

    Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Tomasz Janowski
