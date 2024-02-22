Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Criminal Law News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Prince Mashele on the EFF in South Africa

Prince Mashele on the EFF in South Africa

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Agrizzi to appear in Pretoria High Court next week

    22 Feb 2024
    22 Feb 2024
    The corruption case of former Bosasa chief operations officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi has been transferred to the Pretoria High Court.
    Image source: Getty Images
    Image source: Getty Images

    The matter relates to alleged gratifications Aggrizi paid to former Member of Parliament, Vincent Smith.

    It is alleged that in exchange for using his influence to shield Bosasa from accountability, Smith received security upgrades to his home and cash payments through the business he owned.

    Image source: © olegdudko –
    Mokonyane lied about Bosasa favours, Zondo finds

      17 Mar 2022

    “Agrizzi was initially arrested in October 2020 for having allegedly offered former Parliamentarian Vincent Smith gratification to the value of over R800,000. He is the only accused in the matter as the case was separated from his co-accused Vincent smith in July 2021.

    “Agrizzi currently faces two cases brought against him by the Investigating Directorate. His mental assessment report from Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital is also expected to be submitted to the court on 29 February 2024, in his separate R1.8bn Bosasa and Department of Correctional Services matter,” the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

    Agrizzi is expected to appear in court on 29 February 2024.

    Read more: BOSASA, Vincent Smith, Angelo Agrizzi
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    Image source: © olegdudko –
    Mokonyane lied about Bosasa favours, Zondo finds
     17 Mar 2022
    Image source: © mikewaters –
    Bosasa: Zuma failed to uphold constitutional duty
     14 Mar 2022
    Image source: © lightwise –
    Bosasa: Frolick, Smith failed in their oversight role
     11 Mar 2022
    Image source: © Tan Kian Yong –
    Former DCS bosses benefited from Bosasa corruption, Zondo finds
     10 Mar 2022
    Image source: © pixelbliss –
    Bosasa: ANC war room creators must face music
     8 Mar 2022
    Image source: © Sergiy Tryapitsyn –
    Some Agrizzi evidence flawed, but Zondo finds it largely credible
     7 Mar 2022
    Image: Former South African President Jacob Zuma enters the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, 31 January 2022. Jerome Delay/Pool via Reuters/File Photo
    Zuma, Mantashe referred for criminal investigations, graft inquiry says
     3 Mar 2022
    Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe. Source: Mike Hutchings/Reuters
    Bosasa: the case against Mantashe
    3 Mar 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz