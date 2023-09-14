Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

LivingfactsOppoBroad MediaBET SoftwareEduvosEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Data & Analytics News South Africa

Africa Data Centres and DPA SA breaks ground on solar farm in Free State

8 Apr 2024
8 Apr 2024
Africa Data Centres, a Cassava Technologies company, today announced the groundbreaking of a solar farm in South Africa's Free State province. The project, developed in partnership with DPA Southern Africa (a joint venture of EDF and Distributed Power Africa), is part of a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed in March 2023.
Africa Data Centres breaking ground ceremony. Data centre energy efficiency is crucial in these cloud-dominant times.
Africa Data Centres breaking ground ceremony. Data centre energy efficiency is crucial in these cloud-dominant times.

The solar farm's initial phase will power Africa Data Centres' Cape Town data centre, with future phases supporting its two Johannesburg facilities. This initiative marks a significant step in the company's commitment to powering its data centres with renewable energy and achieving carbon neutrality.

Teraco CT2 render. Source: Supplied
Teraco breaks ground on CT2 expansion

15 Nov 2023

"This project reinforces Africa Data Centres' leadership in addressing South Africa's energy crisis through sustainable technology solutions," said Hardy Pemhiwa, president and group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

Tesh Durvasula, CEO of Africa Data Centres, added, "We are committed to powering our data centres with clean energy. This solar farm represents a major milestone in our journey towards carbon neutrality."

Read more: data centre, Africa Data Centres, Cassava Technologies, Hardy Pemhiwa
NextOptions

Related

MyBroadband 2024 Cloud Conference - Sponsor South Africa&#x2019;s most popular cloud event
Broad MediaMyBroadband 2024 Cloud Conference - Sponsor South Africa’s most popular cloud event
Thomas Kurian, Strive Masiyiwa and Daniela Amodei at the partnership announcement. Source: Supplied
Liquid, Google and Anthropic team up to power Africa's digital transformation
6 Mar 2024
Nvidia posts record earnings in data centre, gaming, and extends AI lead
Nvidia posts record earnings in data centre, gaming, and extends AI lead
 22 Feb 2024
Vodacom partners with HP to boost cloud services in SA
Vodacom partners with HP to boost cloud services in SA
18 Jan 2024
Investment signing ceremony. Source: Supplied.
#ATF2023: IFC and RMB in R900m deal with Liquid to expand affordable broadband
16 Nov 2023
Teraco CT2 render. Source: Supplied
Teraco breaks ground on CT2 expansion
15 Nov 2023
Liquid launches new terrestrial fibre routes to boost regional connectivity
Liquid launches new terrestrial fibre routes to boost regional connectivity
14 Sep 2023
What's Next with Aki hits 5 million views
Broad MediaWhat's Next with Aki hits 5 million views
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz