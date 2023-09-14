Africa Data Centres and DPA SA breaks ground on solar farm in Free State

Africa Data Centres, a Cassava Technologies company, today announced the groundbreaking of a solar farm in South Africa's Free State province. The project, developed in partnership with DPA Southern Africa (a joint venture of EDF and Distributed Power Africa), is part of a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed in March 2023.

Africa Data Centres breaking ground ceremony. Data centre energy efficiency is crucial in these cloud-dominant times.

The solar farm's initial phase will power Africa Data Centres' Cape Town data centre, with future phases supporting its two Johannesburg facilities. This initiative marks a significant step in the company's commitment to powering its data centres with renewable energy and achieving carbon neutrality.

"This project reinforces Africa Data Centres' leadership in addressing South Africa's energy crisis through sustainable technology solutions," said Hardy Pemhiwa, president and group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

Tesh Durvasula, CEO of Africa Data Centres, added, "We are committed to powering our data centres with clean energy. This solar farm represents a major milestone in our journey towards carbon neutrality."