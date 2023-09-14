Africa Data Centres and DPA SA breaks ground on solar farm in Free State

The solar farm's initial phase will power Africa Data Centres' Cape Town data centre, with future phases supporting its two Johannesburg facilities. This initiative marks a significant step in the company's commitment to powering its data centres with renewable energy and achieving carbon neutrality.
"This project reinforces Africa Data Centres' leadership in addressing South Africa's energy crisis through sustainable technology solutions," said Hardy Pemhiwa, president and group CEO of Cassava Technologies.
Tesh Durvasula, CEO of Africa Data Centres, added, "We are committed to powering our data centres with clean energy. This solar farm represents a major milestone in our journey towards carbon neutrality."