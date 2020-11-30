Industries

    AAA School of Advertising Open Day 5 and 6 July

    Issued by AAA School of Advertising
    3 Jul 2024
    3 Jul 2024
    Are you passionate about creativity and the power of storytelling? You don’t want to miss the AAA School of Advertising’s Open Day on Friday, 5 July and Saturday, 6 July at their Bryanston and Cape Town campuses. With 2024 mid-applications being officially open, this is your opportunity to study with an institution known for moulding the best minds in the creative industry for over 33 years.
    AAA School of Advertising Open Day 5 and 6 July

    Whether you dream of becoming a top-tier copywriter, graphic designer, art director, digital marketer, strategist or brand manager, the well-renowned marketing, advertising, and communications school has a variety of qualifications, with an option to study distance or contact learning. Choose from:

    Degrees:

    • BA marketing communication 
    • BA creative brand communication
    • BA marketing communication (online)
    • BA creative brand communication (online)

    Diplomas:

    • Marketing communication 
    • Visual communication 

    Higher certificate: 

    • Higher certificate in digital marketing 
    • Higher certificate in visual communication 
    • Higher certificate in marketing communication

    Visitors will take a campus tour to experience the creative studio, fully equipped iMac labs and collaborative spaces. You’ll also hear about their industry-focused curriculum which gives students access to internships, campaign challenges and industry awards. Moreover, AAA sets its marketing students up for success by offering professional designation to graduates in partnership with the Marketing Association of South Africa. Ready to shape your career? Join the AAA School of Advertising.

    RSVP for Open Day here: https://aaaschool.ac.za/2024-open-day-mid-year/

    AAA School of Advertising
    Together with advertising agencies, design companies, media agencies and marketers as strong partners, the AAA's vision is to set and maintain globally recognised standards for world class education and training of students.

