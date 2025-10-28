5 ways entrepreneurs can protect their mental health

Mental health challenges are becoming one of South Africa’s most pressing social and economic issues, with the October Health 2025 report estimating an annual cost of R250bn due to 452 million lost work hours.

On an individual level, the report notes an average of 253 suicide attempts per day, underscoring the urgent need for better mental health awareness and support.

Entrepreneurs, in particular, face a higher risk of burnout and stress-related illness. The combined pressures of maintaining cash flow, managing employees, and sustaining business performance often leave little room for recovery or support.

According to Palesa Mabasa, business development head for SME funding at FNB, there are several practical steps entrepreneurs can take to safeguard their well-being:

1. Maintain physical health: Recognise the connection between physical and mental wellness. Limit alcohol intake, prioritise adequate sleep, and include exercise in your routine.

2. Automate and delegate: Reduce time pressure by automating repetitive tasks such as invoicing and scheduling. Use the time gained to rest and recharge.

3. Build self-sufficient systems: Design a business that can operate without constant oversight. Hiring and trusting capable staff and implementing risk-reducing processes can help relieve personal strain.

4. Seek connection and support: Speak openly with trusted friends, family, and professional networks. Discussing challenges can provide perspective and emotional relief.

5. Separate self-worth from business outcomes: Avoid defining your identity solely through your business performance. Success and setbacks are part of the entrepreneurial journey and do not determine personal value.