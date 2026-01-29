4 Lessons from Davos on why trust is critical

A major theme this year was the "AI Accountability Gap." We see South African organisations racing to adopt generative tools to drive efficiency. But as I recently noted, when an algorithm misclassifies or hallucinates, the reputational fallout lands on the organisation, not the software provider.

The lesson from Davos is clear: Human oversight is your only safeguard. In an era where AI-generated content is flooding the market, transparency is your commercial differentiator. If you are using AI, disclose it. If you are automating engagement, ensure a human is holding the "kill switch." Accountability cannot be automated.

For too long, the PR industry was in the persuasion business. Davos 2026 signalled the final nail in that coffin. In a polarised world, stakeholders don't want to be persuaded; they want to be understood.

As practitioners, we must transition into the pattern recognition business. This means moving beyond polishing press releases to analysing how global shifts, like the G20’s focus on Africa’s creative economy, impact local sentiment.

Our job is to help brands navigate complexity by being guides rather than heroes. We must think like editors, asking not, "what do we want to say?" but "why does this matter right now?"