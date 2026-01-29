Trending
4 Lessons from Davos on why trust is critical
I have long argued that visibility without resonance is just noise. At our industry body, Prisa, we have championed the idea that reputation is not a PR problem; it is a business problem.
Davos 2026 has confirmed this: Trust is no longer a soft metric; it is critical infrastructure.
4 lessons from Davos
Here are four lessons from the global stage that every business owner and communication practitioner must internalise to remain relevant.
- You cannot outsource accountability to an algorithm
A major theme this year was the "AI Accountability Gap." We see South African organisations racing to adopt generative tools to drive efficiency. But as I recently noted, when an algorithm misclassifies or hallucinates, the reputational fallout lands on the organisation, not the software provider.
The lesson from Davos is clear: Human oversight is your only safeguard. In an era where AI-generated content is flooding the market, transparency is your commercial differentiator. If you are using AI, disclose it. If you are automating engagement, ensure a human is holding the "kill switch." Accountability cannot be automated.
For too long, the PR industry was in the persuasion business. Davos 2026 signalled the final nail in that coffin. In a polarised world, stakeholders don't want to be persuaded; they want to be understood.
As practitioners, we must transition into the pattern recognition business. This means moving beyond polishing press releases to analysing how global shifts, like the G20’s focus on Africa’s creative economy, impact local sentiment.
Our job is to help brands navigate complexity by being guides rather than heroes. We must think like editors, asking not, "what do we want to say?" but "why does this matter right now?"
- The internal-first reputation model
One of the most poignant discussions at WEF centred on the "Trust Deficit." With trust in public institutions at historic lows, the Edelman data discussed at the forum confirms that business is now the most-trusted institution.
However, this trust is fragile. Your first line of defence isn't your external campaign; it’s your employees.
At Alkemi, we believe that if your people aren't aligned or informed, your external messaging will fracture under scrutiny. Authenticity starts inside the office. In 2026, your employees are your most credible influencer network.
If they don't buy the story, the world won't either.
- Professionalism as an economic necessity
Finally, Davos reminded us that "rebuilding trust" requires a move toward rigorous standards. In my capacity as President of Prisa, I have advocated for the professionalisation of PR as an economic must for South Africa.
When communication is handled casually or "cheaply," the costs are measurable: lost investment and social unrest. Business owners must stop viewing communication as a budget line to be cut and start seeing it as a strategic leadership function.
We need to move toward a "Charter" of accountability where we own the wins, the failures, and the uncomfortable conversations.
The "human factor" was the unofficial heartbeat of Davos this year.
Whether we are discussing carbon credits or code, the end user is a human being looking for clarity in a world of noise.
The future belongs to the brave, the honest, and the transparent. It’s time to toss the old PR textbook and start building bridges built on verifiable truth.