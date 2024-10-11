Automotive Motorsport
Motorsport News South Africa

    2025 World Rally-Raid Championship heading to SA

    11 Oct 2024
    11 Oct 2024
    The 2025 World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) is heading to South Africa.
    2025 World Rally-Raid Championship heading to SA

    This is the first time the series will visit Sub-Saharan Africa.

    The news was made public by the FIA and the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture in South Africa. The five-round 2025 W2RC calendar was approved on Wednesday 2 October by the World Motor Sport Council.

    Local fans will get to see many racing heroes we usually only get to watch on TV, race on local soil. With the race taking place here, we’re likely to see many SA racing heroes, such as former Dakar Rally winner Giniel de Villiers compete as well.

    We’ll also get to see the top-spec off-road machines at full flight. Next year’s series will include a new Ford factory entry. In addition there is a Dacia entry led by Sebastien Loeb. Of course, Toyota will be in full force as well.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
    Let's do Biz