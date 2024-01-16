Industries

    2024 SA Dairy Championships open for entries

    16 Jan 2024
    16 Jan 2024
    Entries are now open for the 2024 South African Dairy Championships, hosted by Agri-Expo, which annually attracts more than 900 entries from large, medium, and small dairy manufacturers. Participating products vie for prestigious titles including SA Champion, the esteemed Qualité Mark of Excellence, and the ultimate Product of the Year, all awarded during the prestigious SA Dairy Awards."
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The SA Dairy Championships consists of more than 100 classes for cheese, yoghurt, milk, cream, ice cream, butter, and other dairy products. Each class has a winning product that is awarded the title of SA Champion.

    The Qualité mark, recognised by the SA dairy industry as its only mark of excellence, is awarded only to select products of exceptional quality that have achieved a specific minimum mark on the international scorecard. The product that achieves the highest mark is crowned Product of the Year.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Promoting excellence

    "This championship has become the industry benchmark for dairy manufacturers to measure themselves against each other," says Breyton Milford, general manager of Agri-Expo.

    "We are privileged to serve the dairy industry through this platform, which is made possible in collaboration with our platinum partners IMCD and DSM, as well as other partners."

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The deadline for submitting entries is Monday, 5 February 2024. Judging will take place on Thursday, 7 March and Friday, 8 March 2024 at Eensgezind outside Durbanville. The SA Dairy Awards ceremony will be presented on Thursday, 25 April 2024 at Eensgezind.

    For more information, click here or call 021 863 1599 / 083 440 1628 or e-mail: az.oc.opxeirga@yriad.

