2024 Effie Awards South Africa Grand Jury announced
The respected panel, chaired by Refilwe Maluleke, executive head of marketing, Discovery Health and Ahmed Tilly, creative advisor, Number 10 - A Creative Consultancy will convene on September 2nd to review the 2024 Effie Gold winners and select the campaign that epitomises peak marketing effectiveness for the coveted Grand Effie Award.
Grand Jury members
- Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer, TBWA
- Deshnie Govender, head of marketing, TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa
- Kagiso Musi, group managing director, Meta Media
- Laurent Marty, group chief strategic officer, Joe Public
- Makosha Maja-Rasethaba, head of strategy and chief diversity officer, M&C Saatchi Abel
- Neo Makhele, strategy director, Ogilvy
- Sbu Sitole, chief creative officer, The Odd Number
- Tebogo Motsepe, executive head: marketing strategy, GMCA, Nedbank
- Thabang Skwambane, chief executive officer, Nahana Communications Group
- Wendy Bedforth, director: Castle Lager, Castle Milk Stout and Castle Double Malt, ABInBev
- Ana Carrapichano, chief executive officer, Mediology
Gillian Rightford, ACA executive director for Effie South Africa, emphasized the importance of the Grand Jury's role: "As we approach the culmination of this year’s Effie campaign, the role of the Grand Jury becomes paramount. Judging the most effective cases requires not only a deep understanding of market dynamics but also an appreciation of how strategy and creative execution influence results. It is crucial to have the best minds in the industry like our Grand Jury members to ensure that our highest accolade reflects the innovation and impact of truly effective marketing."
The Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the ACA and proudly sponsored by Nedbank, GIB Insurance, SAB, Investec, PepsiCo, Unilever.
The 2024 Effie Awards promises to be a remarkable celebration of strategic excellence and creativity in marketing. Effie South Africa looks forward to honouring the campaigns that have demonstrated outstanding effectiveness and contributed significantly to the continued advancement of our industry.
