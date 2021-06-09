Newspapers Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • New Takealot distribution centre planned for Cape Town's Richmond Park
    A new Cape Town Takealot distribution facility and pickup point is planned for the multibillion-rand Richmond Park development in Milnerton. The new facility will initially be 6,700m² and include two expansion opportunities with the potential to reach approximately 17,000m², providing Takealot, South Africa's biggest online retailer, with the flexibility to expand in line with its growth.
  • FNB launches its new #TheChangeables brand campaign
    FNB has launched a new brand communication campaign, #TheChangeables, to celebrate South Africans who take challenges in their stride, transform obstacles into opportunities, and embrace change as a way of building a better future for themselves and others.
  • South African actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards dies at 66
    Well-loved South African actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Local newspapers reach desirable segments of the market better than any other print media

9 Jun 2021
Issued by: Spark Media
Bridgette Manamela, business unit head at Spark Media looks at how local newspapers reach various categories of shoppers, appealing to many sought-after market segments.
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge

Not everyone is moving online exclusively. The elephant in the room is digital migration. Amongst marketers and media decision-makers, the perception is that everyone is moving online and away from print. In part, this is because many of them are digital and tech enthusiasts personally, and they bring with them the biases of their own experiences, which do not correspond with the habits of the broader population.

The acceleration of e-commerce, during the pandemic, has been the subject of much overblown discussion. According to a joint Euromonitor and Google project, it is predicted that even in developed markets, online purchases will only account for 22% share by 2024. Bricks and mortar will continue to take the lion’s share.

It's about the behaviour whilst consuming media. A recent Newsworks study, Mental Availability in theDigital Age, suggests that online shopping offers a very limited version of convenience, and is beset by risk, choice overload and many unsatisfactory purchase experiences. Quality mass media play a key role in helping online shoppers by building associations that mitigate against these. (Newsworks is the marketing body for national newspapers in the UK.)

It is no surprise that the outspoken Mark Ritson, award-winning columnist and marketing professor, recently stated that: “Offline media will continue to play a crucial role in an increasingly digital world”. Advertisers and media decision-makers need to use the available evidence of how people currently behave and make decisions. Efficient media aims to reach as many possible customers within each targeted market segment and local newspapers do just that.

Read more https://bit.ly/3bKGpQb

Spark Media
Spark Media, a division of Caxton & CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd is an advertising and media-solutions, sales company. We represent Caxton-owned local newspapers, as well as selected independent publications in Sub-Saharan Africa. We offer solutions that focus on location-targeted content.
Comment

Read more: SPARK Media, Mark Ritson

Related

Spark MediaCaxton delivers in-home1 Jun 2021
Spark MediaThe secrets of local success28 May 2021
Spark MediaThe scoreboard does not lie17 May 2021
LevergyIt's the year 203018 Dec 2020
Spark MediaLook and please do touch!23 Sep 2020
Spark MediaCaxton still leads the pack11 Sep 2020
Spark MediaThe reason behind Caxton local newspapers free subscription model21 Jul 2020
Spark MediaRejuvenation of local print media7 Jul 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz