Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

AICPA & CIMAIrvine PartnersAlefbet HoldingsInsight SurveyBizcommunity.comPula Capital PartnersMiWaySAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Economy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Rand extends losses as sharper-than-expected Q4 GDP contraction signals start of deep recession

8 Mar 2023
By: Ed Stoddard
The gross domestic product (GDP) read for Q4 2022 was simply a shocker, based on the expectations of economists who seem to have underestimated the impact that the surging levels of power cuts have been having on economic activity.
Source: Daily Pioneer.
Source: Daily Pioneer.

The case is now open and shut. The economy simply cannot grow if rolling blackouts are maintained at current levels, and in fact is contracting before our eyes. And given the extent of the power crisis so far this quarter, it is safe to say that the South African economy is currently in the throes of a recession which is defined as two straight quarters of contracting GDP.

To wit, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Tuesday that the economy contracted 1.3% in Q4, against market expectations of a contraction of 0.4%, according to a median Bloomberg forecast by economists. Indeed, Bloomberg said that the contraction’s size exceeded all of the estimates it gathered from economists. This also pulled GDP back below pre-pandemic levels. Every time the economy crosses that milestone – back to pre-pandemic levels, yahoo! – it gets pushed back into 2019 again.

Read the full article on Daily Maverick

NextOptions
Read more: load shedding, power cuts, recession, Eskom, Statistics South Africa

Related

5G rollout in South Africa under threat by ongoing energy crisis
5G rollout in South Africa under threat by ongoing energy crisis23 hours ago
How long can your business go without grid power?
CatchwordsHow long can your business go without grid power?1 day ago
Outdoor Network is flipping the switch on load shedding
Twiga CommunicationsOutdoor Network is flipping the switch on load shedding1 day ago
Source: Reuters. Paul Mashatile is President Cyril Ramaphosa's second in command.
The Big Reshuffle: Can SA's new national executive save the day?1 day ago
Western Cape looks to alternatives as energy baseload becoming increasingly unreliable
Western Cape looks to alternatives as energy baseload becoming increasingly unreliable3 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters.
FirstRand bank warns of local issues, govt's Russia ties3 Mar 2023
How load shedding is threatening South Africa's water security
How load shedding is threatening South Africa's water security1 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied.
Rand ends February as world's weakest currency1 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz