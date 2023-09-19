Industries

Radio & Podcasts Company news South Africa

Radio & Podcasts

Africa

Business Talk with Michael Avery hits 2.5 million views

19 Sep 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
Business Talk is South Africa's leading business podcast and continues to grow in popularity.
Business Talk with Michael Avery has reached over 2.5 million views and continues to grow from strength to strength.

This latest milestone confirms that Business Talk is South Africa’s leading business podcast and the best place to find the latest insights into a wide range of industries.

Click here to book an interview on Business Talk.

The podcast's success is thanks to the engaging interview style of Business Talk’s host Michael Avery, and the high calibre of guests who have appeared on the podcast.

In 2023 alone, Business Talk has hosted top business leaders:

  • Monocle CEO David Buckham
  • A2X CEO Kevin Brady
  • Luno country manager Christo De Wit
  • Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit
  • BLSA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso
  • Lift CEO Jonathan Ayache

Get featured

Your business can take advantage of Business Talk’s unrivalled success by booking an interview package or season sponsorship.

As part of the BusinessTech group, the process of booking a Business Talk interview or sponsorship is seamless.

Contact the BusinessTech marketing team to learn more.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Read more: Michael Avery, Jonathan Ayache, Broad Media

