Take action to change lives this Mandela Month

With the start of Mandela Month, South Africans are reminded to heed the call to action for people to recognise their individual power to make an imprint and change the world around them.

“In 2023, the world commemorates 10 years since Nelson Mandela passed away. This anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on his vision, values and the work he tasked us to continue – making the Constitution a lived reality for all,” the Nelson Mandela Foundation said.

Mandela Day is an annual global celebration that takes place on 18 July to honour the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela. This day is a call to action for individuals, communities and organisations to take time to reflect on Mandela's values and principles and to make a positive impact in their own communities.

Nelson Mandela International Day has enjoyed 13 years of global support and solidarity since it was launched in 2009.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has called on everyone to use Mandela Day as a day that brings people together to take action against poverty and advance the project of nation building.

This year, Mandela Day takes place under the theme: Climate, Food and Solidarity - with the call to action being: “It is in your hands” to take action against climate change.

As part of these commemorations the Nelson Mandela Foundation will host the second edition of the Mandela Day Run in Houghton, in honour of the global icon.

“This year, the race begins at Houghton Primary School and follows the route Nelson Mandela walked for exercise when he lived in Houghton. The suburb was the home of President Mandela for a number of years when he returned from Robben Island. His 13th Avenue address has been converted into Sanctuary Mandela, a boutique hotel and convening space.

“Houghton Estate is also the suburb that hosts the Nelson Mandela Centre for Memory, where the Foundation is housed. Madiba was often seen walking in the suburb. Many have wonderful memories of unplanned and surprise encounters and chats with the statesman,” the foundation said.

This year the Mandela Day Walk and Run will include 5km, 10km and 21km routes and will be held in partnership with Balwin Properties, Supabets, Discovery Vitality, Clover, Vision Tactical, Mahindra and Brand South Africa.

The race will start at 8am on Sunday, 16th July 2023, and will be timed with Discovery Vitality who are offering points for Vitality members who participate.

Tickets are available at https://www.nelsonmandela.org/activities/entry/mandela-day-houghton-run, starting at R100 for the 5km walk, R150 for the 10km run and R200 for the 21km run.

All race proceeds will go towards continuing the work of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

For more information, please visit or http://onreg.com/mandeladay23.