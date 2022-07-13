How to avoid charity scams when volunteering, donating this Mandela Month

“The first question to ask yourself when selecting a cause is whether it is servicing a real need. Instead of volunteering for an activity that will look good on your Instagram handle or give you an ego boost, ask whether the results of the volunteering will actually end up helping people, animals or the environment in any real and meaningful way,” says Romy Heldsinger, CEO at volunteering platform Forgood.co.za.
Another common issue when it comes to giving back is charity fraud. Cybercrime is on the rise and occasions like Mandela Month, which call for monetary donations via the internet, are being leveraged by scammers who have spotted an opportunity to capitalise on donors’ goodwill. This can take the form of fake websites, convincing emails, and crowdfunding platforms. In some cases, these non-profits might be fully registered, but devote little of the money they raise to the programmes they promote, or people they purport to be assisting.
“The impact of charity fraud is twofold – on the one hand, donors and volunteers are cheated of their time and money and are less likely to risk it again in the future. On the other, non-profit organisations and social initiatives lose out on money and skills they desperately need in order to continue functioning which can have devastating long-term effects,” says Heldsinger.
Forgood allows individuals to find hundreds of skills-based volunteering and donation opportunities online. Causes registered on the site are verified by the organisation and guaranteed to be legitimate, trustworthy, and dedicated to making a real impact. The platform also employs strict quality control measures where users can rate causes based on their experience. If a cause’s rating is consistently low, it is removed from the platform.
“After years of experience, we’ve developed extensive criteria for vetting an organisation before it can be added to our database. All our causes need to provide proof that they are older than one year, such as a non-profit certificate, their latest tax compliance certificate from SARS, and a public benefit organisation certificate. We also request their logo, contact details and list of skills and resources that they need,” says Heldsinger.
She shares her tips on how to verify volunteering or donation opportunities and websites:
“The generosity of South Africans has supported many amazing organisations and initiatives, from feeding underprivileged children or providing clean water for those affected by floods, to keeping rescued animals in shelters. By remaining vigilant, we can ensure that our donations go to the right causes and continue making a positive impact on the world around us,” says Heldsinger.
