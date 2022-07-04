Ladles of Love to take on yet another Guinness World Record this Mandela Day

Ladles of Love will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the world's largest mosaic created entirely out of food cans this Mandela Day. Every food can collected for the mosaic will be donated to communities in need.
The initiative will take place simultaneously in two cities on 17 and 18 July, with a gigantic Madiba face being created in Cape Town at the CTICC and a massive South African flag being created in Johannesburg’s Nelson Mandela Square.
Ladles of Love is calling on South Africans to volunteer or contribute. The event will provide multiple opportunities for people to volunteer their 67 minutes for Mandela Day.
To be a part of this world record attempt and contribute to food security for those in need, you can donate 67 minutes of your time at one of the venues for a fee of R150 which will go towards bulk buying of nutritious food. Alternatively, sponsor five food cans for R100. Volunteer or make your contribution online via Webtickets.
Ladles of Love's record-breaking history
This is not Ladles of Love’s first attempt at a world record. The world record for the ‘longest line of food cans’ was smashed by more than double at the V&A Waterfront on 29 August 2021 with a 6.7km line of 94,560 food cans. The previous year the world record for the ‘most amount of sandwiches made in one hour’ was broken with 304,000 homemade sandwiches as compared to the previous record of 115,000. Every year all food raised is distributed to over 200 soup kitchens which collectively feed 30,000 people a day.