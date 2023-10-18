Heavy Chef seeks nominations for SA's top 5 most exciting startups of 2023

“This annual awards celebration, made possible by our partners Xero, District Six Homecoming Centre, Xneelo and Workshop17, demonstrates just how successful local entrepreneurs can be and the measurable impact they make in their markets,” says Fred Roed, CEO of Heavy Chef.
“While financial results are not key determinants, it does help if the business has come out of the gates strong and attained a measure of recognition, media attention and publicity.
“Essentially, the judges are looking for ‘exciting startups’ that are changing their particular part of the world in some measurable way,” Roed adds.
Putting it simply, the judges are looking for innovation and scalability.
Startups must have their own internet protocol (IP) address that connects to the internet and previous winners are not eligible.
This year’s awards ceremony will be held at the historic District Six Museum Homecoming Centre (the old Fugard Theatre) at Number 15, Buitenkant Street, Cape Town, at 18h00 on 30 November.
For more information on how to nominate your favourite startup, go to: https://www.heavychef.com/top-5-startups-south-africa.