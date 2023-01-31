Rand Show launches valuable summit for SMEs

The summit is designed to elevate SMMEs by directly linking them with corporate and public sector representatives who play a role in the SMME sector through funding, training and access to the market. By giving these SMMEs the opportunity to connect, listen to and network with the people who can help build their companies, the Rand Show is offering significant opportunities for growth, development and operational improvement in the SMME space. The best part is that all of this is included in the price of signing up an SMME for a stand, with no additional charges.

The summit will include live streams, speeches and panels hosted by industry experts in SMME development, training and assistance, and will be packed with advice for new and established companies. Topics to be covered include growing a business with funding, attracting financial support, drafting a business plan, taking a product to market, smart cash flow management and point of sale options.

The Rand Show is currently calling on those corporates and public sector entities involved in this to come on board and participate in the summit, giving them a chance to connect with fast-developing leaders in the small to medium business space. Those corporate and public sector entities who do come on board will be charged a nominal fee, which gives them a full SMME contact database, a 30-minute speaking slot at the summit, branding throughout the summit, and an on-camera interview explaining their involvement with SMMEs, which will be used on the Rand Show platforms and on post-show exposure reels.

Starting at 9 am, the summit promises to be an exciting and important step forward for the SMMEs involved, the SMME connected corporate and governmental entities involved and the Rand Show, who, by connecting and growing this vital part of South Africa’s economy, hopes to make an impact on the future development of the country.

In addition to the summit, those who book a stand in Hall 7 will be automatically entered into a competition in which the winning stand will receive R50,000 towards the development of their business as well as receive a PR campaign around their win, both assisting with improvements and increasing profile for one lucky SMME.

Sponsorship opportunities still exist for those eager to partner with the Rand Show on this groundbreaking opportunity.



