Leading Women of Africa invites you to the Africa Partnership for Growth Symposium

Leading Women Africa (LWA) Corporate Group, along with various partners, is hosting the African Partnership for Growth (APG) Symposium in Cape Town on 1 and 2 December 2022. The APG Symposium is about connecting businesses through facilitating B2B engagements with entrepreneurs and decision-makers from around the continent.

The aim of the event is to facilitate investment, trade and financing with a special focus on encouraging international business engagement between South African businesses and their African counterparts in both Anglophone and Francophone Africa. To date, we have registered delegates from over 20 countries, globally.

Join the 2022 Africa Partnership for Growth Symposium, Cape Town, 1-2 December 2022 and be part of the movement to build forward better!

Tickets are still available at: https://qkt.io/apg22. Email us at moc.acirfafonemowgnidael@tsevni for exhibition and sponsorship enquiries.

The APG Symposium is proudly sponsored by DCX Bullion.

About LWA

The Leading Women of Africa Corporate Group (LWA Corporate Group) is a pan-African social entrepreneurship group of companies strategically positioned to deliver innovative business solutions and access to economic opportunities to women and other partners.

With network members in over 32 African countries and access to over 1,000 women networks, LWA is establishing a significant presence on the African continent through strategic partnerships with successful businesswomen, corporate and government. Be part of the innovative story in Africa.

Visit us: www.leadingwomenofafrica.com | www.lwacorporate.com | www.lwaleadinstitute.com



