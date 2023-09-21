BehindtheSelfie: Thuli Mkhwebane, business unit director at IMA

This week we catch up with Thuli Mkhwebane who is the business unit director at IMA SA.

Thuli Mkhwebane, business unit director at IMA SA. Source: Supplied.

What do you enjoy most about your industry?

I am a multi passionate individual and the industry allows me to tap into so many of my passions at once. I love the creative process, being in the forefront of innovation and technology. I love solving our clients complex problem and making a positive impact with the work we do.

What is a typical workday for you?

No day is ever the same, my day is filled with client meetings and presentations, creative briefing and reviews. I sit in a lot of planning and project management meetings and more importantly supporting the team in executing their tasks.

Describe your career so far.

I have an exciting and fulfilling career. I started my journey in a global multinational company where my training and passion for marketing was ignited. I then moved into the advertising space where I wanted to hone in on other skills such as PR, experiential marketing, digital marketing and also doing amazing purpose driven work.

What are you currently streaming/reading/listening to?

I am one of those of who read many books at once and currently reading the following:

Partnering & Forge the deep connections that make great things happen by Jean Oelwang

The book of Forgiving by Desmond and Mpho Tutu

Leadership as Healing by Shabbir Banoobhai and lastly

Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes

What's your favourite gif?

I speak fluent gif and my favourite is definitely the bombastic side eye gif.

Who inspires you?

I am inspired by people who live their lives purposefully, passionately, and unapologetically. Seeing people in their element and flow, doing what they love and sharing it with the world inspires me to want to do the same.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

I wanted to be a lawyer, not just because I am good with words and could reason my way out of most situations, but also because I am passionate about justice.

Give three pieces of advice for young people waiting to enter this industry