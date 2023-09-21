BehindtheSelfie: Thuli Mkhwebane, business unit director at IMA

I am a multi passionate individual and the industry allows me to tap into so many of my passions at once. I love the creative process, being in the forefront of innovation and technology. I love solving our clients complex problem and making a positive impact with the work we do.
No day is ever the same, my day is filled with client meetings and presentations, creative briefing and reviews. I sit in a lot of planning and project management meetings and more importantly supporting the team in executing their tasks.
I have an exciting and fulfilling career. I started my journey in a global multinational company where my training and passion for marketing was ignited. I then moved into the advertising space where I wanted to hone in on other skills such as PR, experiential marketing, digital marketing and also doing amazing purpose driven work.
I am one of those of who read many books at once and currently reading the following:
I speak fluent gif and my favourite is definitely the bombastic side eye gif.
I am inspired by people who live their lives purposefully, passionately, and unapologetically. Seeing people in their element and flow, doing what they love and sharing it with the world inspires me to want to do the same.
I wanted to be a lawyer, not just because I am good with words and could reason my way out of most situations, but also because I am passionate about justice.