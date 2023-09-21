2023 Fak'ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival: Here's what to expect

Get ready for an 10th-anniversary celebration of African creativity at the Fak'ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival. Taking place from 26 September to 1 October 2023, the festival is virtual feast of Africa's best creative showcases, digital workshops, talks, music, and digital art exhibitions.

For a decade, Fak’ugesi has been supporting innovation in technology, art, and culture across the African continent, and is now, once again, proud to deliver an outstanding lineup geared towards bringing tech innovation to people in a fun, accessible and playful way.

“Fak'ugesi has been a pioneer in bridging the gap between African culture, technological innovation and creative encounters,” says Eduardo Cachucho, Fak’ugesi Festival’s creative director. This 10th-anniversary celebration promises to be a milestone in the journey of creativity, and we invite everyone to join us in this unique experience.”

The Fak’ugesi Festival public programme is open to everyone, with each day tailored to offer a journey like no other. The Fak’ugesi Conference is made for the inquisitive mind looking for engaging talks, panels and speakers.

Student Day is crafted for students 18 years old and up looking for masterclasses, expo and exhibitions, while Beats brings thumping bass and dazzling pan-African and international music performances to the heart of Joburg.

Lastly, the Fak’ugesi Family & Maker Day is back by popular demand offering a variety of activities and digital artistic content for children and their parents.

Digital innovation and creativity

This year, Fak’ugesi has added some exciting events to its lineup to commemorate 10 years and this year’s theme #MoreFlow which questions how we use digital innovation and creativity to build new worlds. “In a world asking for more data, more information, more work, and more pressure, the festival is a call to search for #moreflow – paths of least resistance with the most benefit,” says Cachucho.

Here's what to expect

HipHop 360 (50 years of Hip Hop)

Two virtual reality films produced by Wits students in the TV & Film and Digital Arts departments are featured in this project.

The viewers are thrust into the heart of two hip-hop videos shot in and around Braamfontein, Johannesburg - home to the largest student population in South Africa. You'll be drawn in by these 360 music videos, depicting either the shady deals of Keys or the heart-breaking tale of Let Me Go.

Fak’ugesi Trailer - Mollo Partnership

Fak’ugesi’s collaboration with Mollo is set to take creativity to new heights with a first of its kind Fak’ugesi Animated Trailer. Tshimologong’s Mollo Animation Academy and Studio develops the South African animation industry into a dependable contributor to the creative economy and opens doors for new talent. Video Here.

Création Afrique Exhibition Showcase

See two outstanding VR works by the AfroCyborg delving into African spiritualism, eco-consciousness, and AI. The showcase is installed at Fak’ugesi ready to travel to Paris from 6-8 October for the Création Afrique Forum Supported by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the forum strives to honour and showcase the newest, bravest, and most brilliant works of African innovation.

AI to Amplify

Explore the fascinating world of Artificial Intelligence and its role in amplifying creativity and innovation. Here, socially conscious individuals are invited to contribute their viewpoints to the creation of public good-focused artificial intelligence applications and products in a variety of teams that were selected from Goethe Institut’s global programme. Through virtual courses and meetings, the fellowship programme broadens AI skill sets.

Noga Mo Jozi

Noga Mo Jozi delves into the many possible African urban imaginaries of Johannesburg with the help of AI as an iterative tool for creation. It sees African urban futures not as sci-fi but as the extension of a millennia old engagement with spiritualism, humanity, the earth, and design intersecting with technology.

The exhibition by Dr Sechaba Maape (co-curator of the SA pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale), brings together for the first time in South Africa, together with AI Joburg African urban speculations from Dr Sechaba Maape, Menzi Ndlovu, Dirk Coetser, Anita Szentesi. It’s showing at the Fak’ugesi Festival is made possible with the support of the WITS School of Architecture and Planning.

The Fak'ugesi Beats Party

The week’s activities at Fak'ugesi culminate in this sensational party, reigniting the energy and spirit created at the inaugural event. Returning to Johannesburg in celebration of the Fak'ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival's 10-year anniversary. On Saturday, 30 September, the Beats Party takes over Braamfontein’s tech hub at the Tshimologong Precinct.

Live performances will feature Muzi, K Le Maestro (UK), Morena Leraba x Leeu, and COCO EM (KE), with support from Kaddy, Deniece Marz, Yolophonik, and Sis Madlisa.

Prepare for a union of performance, music, technology, and digital innovation, showcasing the best in alternative talent, both local and international.

