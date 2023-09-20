Industries

Africa


Taking a sneak peek at Fokofpolisiekar's 20th anniversary show

20 Sep 2023
Katja HamiltonBy: Katja Hamilton
Francois van Coke ignited Cape Town with his "Francois van Coke & Vriende" show at GrandWest.
Source: Liam Lynch.
Source: Liam Lynch.

Celebrating Afrikaans culture and the resurgence of South African rock post-pandemic, the hometown concert showcased his collaborations with artists like Neon Dreams, Loufi, Zaan Sonnekus, and Tasché, along with fan favorites like Jack Parow and Fokofpolisiekar.

Memorable performances and duets shone throughout the evening.

“I was surprised by the great vibe in Cape Town. We play in Gauteng more, and Pretoria often feels like our musical home. But Cape Town showed off and it was great to play for our people and to have our friends and family there,” van Coke said.

A highlight was Coke's Komma sung with Tasché as a tribute to Angie oeh - the 24-year-old Afrikaans rapper who tragically lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, 18 August.

Francois van Coke's "En Vriende II" EP "As Ek Weg is" featuring Tasché was released ahead of the event, while Fokofpolisiekar gears up for its 20th-anniversary show at Loftus D-veld (Pretoria) on 7 October.

There will also be a show in their hometown at Barnyard Tyger Valley (Bellville) on 28 October. In the line-up of this event is Koos Kombuis, Aking, Beast, Fuzigish and Springbok Nude Girls; with Jack Parow as MC.

Fans can support the new album through #fokofcrowdfunding, with significant merchandise sales and donations contributing to their success.

The album's first single arrives on 5 October, followed by the full release on 9 November, 2023.

Donations can be made, marking a significant independent event for the band.

Katja Hamilton
Katja Hamilton's articles

About Katja Hamilton

Katja is the Finance and Healthcare Editor at Bizcommunity.
