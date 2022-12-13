Industries

Discover the Uber of home management apps

13 Dec 2022
Issued by: Tinkwe Communications
An innovative, free app is helping connect South African homeowners with trusted, vetted service providers, and much more. Home+ (HomePlus), a Santam insurance venture, is now available for all South Africans.
Discover the Uber of home management apps

The Home+ app combines data, technology, and a trusted partner network to provide the smartest, simplest, and safest way to keep your house sorted. It is also helping trusted maintenance experts (Home+ calls them Heroes) grow their small businesses. A variety of reliable on-demand services and sustainable products is offered via the app.

These include:

“We are dedicated to providing South Africans with effortless access to smart, simple and secure solutions to make their homes worry-free,” says COO Shannon Mackrill. “We also aim to modernise the professional trades industry by providing confidence and convenience to end users, while at the same time empowering tradespeople with the tools to be more efficient.”

South Africans often worry about how to find a tradesperson who is trustworthy and affordable. Home+ takes the stress out of letting a stranger into your home by strictly vetting the credentials and skills of their 1400+ service providers.

How does it work? “Simple,” says Mackrill. “Download the app, sign up, and request a service. We will connect you with a top-rated, vetted Hero in your area and you’ll receive a quote for the work. You can then approve and pay safely using our app. There are no hidden fees - the app is 100% free and payments are 100% secure. Our products are designed to meet your budget while still ensuring fair pay to our tradespeople.”

“Our mission at Home+ is to be the one-stop shop for every homeowner, and we’ll be adding more products and services as we grow. We’re also hoping to add more trusted tradespeople to our database and encourage the home maintenance Heroes out there to get in touch,” says Mackrill.

