Nestlé Milo launches the #FindYourGrit campaign on lessons learnt in sport

#WomensMonth

    Woolworths CEO Zyda Rylands to step down
    Chief executive officer of Woolworths South Africa, Zyda Rylands, is stepping down from the role, effective from 30 September 2021. Woolworths will not retain the Woolworths South Africa CEO position as the retailer seeks to streamline its operating model.
    All the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards finalists
    The finalists for the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext awards have been announced.
    As an internationally renowned events director who's put on events for up to 60,000 people, she's now spearheading a business called Salute. With two decades' experience in the industry from South Africa to Nigeria, The DRC to Zimbabwe /Botswana, and Dubai to Abu Dhabi among others, she's got a hands-on approach from ideation and conceptualisation right to the event finish line. By Nicole Chamberlin
    #WomensMonth: 'Do you, boo!' says Mpume Ngobese, co-MD at Joe Public
    Having served on the judges' panels of some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, Mpume Ngobese has an impressive portfolio that includes working on some of South Africa's most iconic brands such as Nedbank, British American Tobacco, and South African Breweries' corporate brand. By Evan-Lee Courie
    Massmart sells most food assets to Shoprite for R1,36bn
    Massmart is selling its non-core food assets - including Cambridge Food, Rhino and Massfresh - to its rival Shoprite Holdings for R1,36bn to focus on businesses with high returns, the South African retailer controlled by Walmart said on Friday. By Nqobile Dludla
    #WomensMonth: Deirdre King, Jacaranda FM's first female MD
    Whilst the world was adapting to Covid-19, Jacaranda FM was transforming from the top, down. Deirdre King is the first female managing director of Jacaranda FM and she met and lead the team during the strictest lockdown period. She committed to ensuring that no person lost their job during the pandemic, and kept that promise! By Evan-Lee Courie
Nestlé Milo launches the #FindYourGrit campaign on lessons learnt in sport

24 Aug 2021
Issued by: Nestlé Milo
"The grit you learn in sport you keep for life"
Nestlé Milo launches the #FindYourGrit campaign on lessons learnt in sport
The power of sport as a valuable instrument for positive change in society has been acknowledged by none other than the world’s greatest statesman and icon Nelson Mandela. Through its ground-breaking #FindYourGrit campaign, Nestlé Milo® recognises that the influence of sport goes way beyond the playing field. The brand affirms the undeniable truth that – ‘Sport is a great teacher'.

Speaking about the campaign, Saint-Francis Tohlang who is the corporate communications and public affairs director at Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region explained that the purpose of the campaign is to showcase the importance of sport and the valuable life skills that can be learned through it. “When we think of grit, we think of courage, passion, determination, persistence, resilience, tenacity, which are some of the skills learned in sport. As a brand, we want to champion these traits through this campaign by illustrating to parents and caregivers the importance of sport for their children,” says Tohlang.






Launched through a virtual panel discussion chaired by award-winning sport anchor Mpho Letsholonyane, the campaign is supported by individuals who are a testament that sport indeed teaches valuable lifelong lessons. The panellists included Portia Modise, former Banyana Banyana Player, Sundowns Football Club assistant coach Rulani Mokwena, award-winning musician Kelly Khumalo, Clinical Psychologist Dr.Koketjo Tsebe, award-winning sports broadcaster, Motshidisi Mohono, Paralympian Sandra Khumalo, Olympian Ursula Grobler and Champion Boxer Tulani Mbenge.






“Playing soccer has taught me that sometimes ones take the lessons learned in sport for granted. Sport teaches valuable life’s lessons such as discipline, respect, the benefits of fair play and a healthy lifestyle”, says Portia Modise.



“Through #FindYourGrit campaign, we encourage parents and caregivers to continue encouraging sport as a partner in their children’s development. Its not about playing for the A Team or professionally, the true value is getting out on the playing field. Nestlé Milo® holds a strong belief that sport is a great teacher of important life lessons and values,” concludes Tohlang

Nestlé Milo® is especially made with malted barley, milk, cocoa and Activ-Go - Nestlé Milo’s source of six vitamins (including B-vitamins) and three minerals that support the release of energy from food we eat throughout the day. This helps give children the added advantage of energy to go further - at home, at school and on the sport fields.

For more information and to follow the exciting campaign visit @MILOSouthAfrica on Instagram and Facebook and follow the hashtag #FindYourGrit to see and hear the personal stories of the campaign influencers.

