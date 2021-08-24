Nestlé Milo launches the #FindYourGrit campaign on lessons learnt in sport

"The grit you learn in sport you keep for life"

The power of sport as a valuable instrument for positive change in society has been acknowledged by none other than the world’s greatest statesman and icon Nelson Mandela. Through its ground-breakingcampaign, Nestlé Milo® recognises that the influence of sport goes way beyond the playing field. The brand affirms the undeniable truth that – ‘Sport is a great teacher'.Speaking about the campaign, Saint-Francis Tohlang who is the corporate communications and public affairs director at Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region explained that the purpose of the campaign is to showcase the importance of sport and the valuable life skills that can be learned through it. “When we think of grit, we think of courage, passion, determination, persistence, resilience, tenacity, which are some of the skills learned in sport. As a brand, we want to champion these traits through this campaign by illustrating to parents and caregivers the importance of sport for their children,” says Tohlang.Launched through a virtual panel discussion chaired by award-winning sport anchor Mpho Letsholonyane, the campaign is supported by individuals who are a testament that sport indeed teaches valuable lifelong lessons. The panellists included Portia Modise, former Banyana Banyana Player, Sundowns Football Club assistant coach Rulani Mokwena, award-winning musician Kelly Khumalo, Clinical Psychologist Dr.Koketjo Tsebe, award-winning sports broadcaster, Motshidisi Mohono, Paralympian Sandra Khumalo, Olympian Ursula Grobler and Champion Boxer Tulani Mbenge.“Playing soccer has taught me that sometimes ones take the lessons learned in sport for granted. Sport teaches valuable life’s lessons such as discipline, respect, the benefits of fair play and a healthy lifestyle”, says Portia Modise.“Through #FindYourGrit campaign, we encourage parents and caregivers to continue encouraging sport as a partner in their children’s development. Its not about playing for the A Team or professionally, the true value is getting out on the playing field. Nestlé Milo® holds a strong belief that sport is a great teacher of important life lessons and values,” concludes TohlangNestlé Milo® is especially made with malted barley, milk, cocoa and Activ-Go - Nestlé Milo’s source of six vitamins (including B-vitamins) and three minerals that support the release of energy from food we eat throughout the day. This helps give children the added advantage of energy to go further - at home, at school and on the sport fields.For more information and to follow the exciting campaign visit @MILOSouthAfrica on Instagram and Facebook and follow the hashtag #FindYourGrit to see and hear the personal stories of the campaign influencers.