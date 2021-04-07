Krispy Kreme in SA: 23 stores, 300 sales channels, 600 jobs

Five and a half years since launching in South Africa, Krispy Kreme has established 23 standalone stores in prime locations around the country, with its freshly-made prepackaged doughnuts available at over 300 major retailers across the country, including Pick n Pay supermarkets and Engen forecourts.

Brand differentiation

The brand is keeping pace with its legislated development milestones and has also established five production facilities and expanded its store network to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. Encouragingly, this growth has led to the creation of over 600 local jobs.With the latest Krispy Kreme store opening its doors in Cavendish Square recently, two more are due to open at Waterfall Mall and Rustenburg Mall, both located in Rustenburg.Commenting on the international brand's success locally, the South African business’s managing director Gerry Thomas says, "the franchisor’s dynamic approach to a global brand being able to encompass local nuances means that the South African business has flexibility within a framework to localise innovation and implement conceptual points of difference that enhance the local operation.""Ultimately, the local operation is proudly South African, and our most valuable asset is our 600 employees. People development is what is going to sustain the long-term success of the business. The South African business leverages Krispy Kreme global best practice and resources into training and skill development."According to Thomas, Krispy Kreme South Africa has established an omnichannel business that prioritises people, excellence, innovation and experience that has ultimately translated into "sweet returns"."What differentiates the brand is strict adherence to the Krispy Kreme way. These conceptual differences include the use of specialised ingredients and production methodology, the fact that doughnuts are made fresh daily and delivered to stores throughout the day. The brand is about more than just doughnuts it’s about premium coffee, innovative frozen beverages and most importantly it’s about an experience that ’touches and enhances lives, through the joy of Krispy Kreme'."