Skyn Elite is No.1 on Amazon.com

7 Apr 2021
Issued by: ACDOCO SA
Skyn, the world's No. 1 non-latex condom brand, celebrates yet another milestone. Skyn Elite is now the best selling condom on Amazon.com with Skyn Original taking the No. 4 slot.

Skyn are premium condoms made from the revolutionary SKYNFEEL™ technology, a non-latex material which feels incredibly soft and comfortable. The condom uniquely delivers an incredibly natural feel, full of sensitivity.

Dana Leibovitz, marketing head for specialist health and beauty distributor, ACDOCO SA says, “On top of all these achievements, Skyn has been SA’s fastest growing condom brand year on year over the last 3 years. More and more South Africans every year choose to #FeelEverything with Skyn”.

ACDOCO SA recently launched Skyn Elite 3s in South Africa. Skyn Elite is 20% thinner than Original giving couples and even greater skin-to-skin sensation.

Skyn Condoms are available at all leading retailers - https://bit.ly/BuySomeSKYN.

About ACDOCO SA:

ACDOCO SA is a leading specialist brand-building distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and have been in Southern Africa for over 20 years. ACDOCO SA represents leading brands in Southern Africa including Contempo, Batiste, PearlDrops, Alpecin, Skyn], [[https://www.facebook.com/DrBeckmannSA/ Dr.Beckmann, Nair, Plantur, Jordan, Anusol, RespiClear Decongestants, LifeStyles Condoms and Vagisan.

ACDOCO SA is a specialist consumer packaged goods distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and have been in Southern Africa for over 20 years.
