Skyn Elite is No.1 on Amazon.com

Skyn, the world's No. 1 non-latex condom brand, celebrates yet another milestone. Skyn Elite is now the best selling condom on Amazon.com with Skyn Original taking the No. 4 slot.
Skyn are premium condoms made from the revolutionary SKYNFEEL™ technology, a non-latex material which feels incredibly soft and comfortable. The condom uniquely delivers an incredibly natural feel, full of sensitivity.
Dana Leibovitz, marketing head for specialist health and beauty distributor, ACDOCO SA says, “On top of all these achievements, Skyn has been SA’s fastest growing condom brand year on year over the last 3 years. More and more South Africans every year choose to #FeelEverything with Skyn”.
ACDOCO SA recently launched Skyn Elite 3s in South Africa. Skyn Elite is 20% thinner than Original giving couples and even greater skin-to-skin sensation.
Skyn Condoms are available at all leading retailers - https://bit.ly/BuySomeSKYN
