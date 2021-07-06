Health & Beauty Company news South Africa

The toothpaste that keeps kids brushing and brushing

6 Jul 2021
Issued by: ACDOCO SA
Is brushing time with your kids a daily battle? Say no more, Jordan Kids Toothpaste to the rescue! The great-tasting toothpaste that kids absolutely love keeps them brushing for longer and more frequently.

Jordan’s range of kids toothpastes are gentle and effective and specifically formulated to protect children’s teeth against cavities with 0% SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate) and just the right amount of fluoride for each age group. With children having twice as many taste buds as adults, the mild and fruity taste makes brush time fun time.

Jordan Kids Toothpastes are specially formulated for each stage of a child’s dental development. Jordan Junior Toothpaste 0-5 Years has been specially formulated for milk teeth, while Jordan Junior Toothpaste 6-12 Years contains the right ingredients for those much-anticipated permanent teeth.

So many South African parents have praised Jordan Kids Toothpastes, saying that their kids are now brushing longer and more frequently. In fact, they gave Jordan Kids Toothpaste an exceptional 4,7 out of five rating in a consumer test review they did with their kids. They also loved Jordan’s innovative kids toothbrush range specifically designed for ages zero to two years, three to five years and six to nine years.

#KidsLoveJordanSA #MadeForEverySmileSA

Available at selected Dis-Chem, Clicks, Pick n Pay and Spar stores nationwide.

Freshen your smile with Jordan Stay Fresh Formulated Toothpaste

Oral care brand, Jordan, continues to innovate and trailblaze with its scientifically-developed and tested Stay Fresh adult toothpaste range...

Issued by ACDOCO SA 4 Mar 2021


About Acdoco SA:

Acdoco SA is a leading specialist brand-building distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and has been in Southern Africa for over 20 years. Acdoco SA represents leading brands in Southern Africa, including Contempo, Batiste, Pearl Drops, Alpecin, Skyn, Dr.Beckmann, Nair, Plantur, BlanX, Jordan, Anusol, Obel RespiClear

ACDOCO SA
ACDOCO SA is a specialist consumer packaged goods distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and have been in Southern Africa for over 20 years.
