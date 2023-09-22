Help SAs children receive book donations in honour of Literacy Month

Every child deserves the joy of books, please help us spread the word of our book collection for the month of September to help fill these shelves!

During the month of September, to celebrate World Literacy Day, Clover Mama Afrika is hosting a country-wide book drive to collect books for the children of our communities. The project upskills ‘Mamas’ throughout the country so they are able to take care of themselves, their centres, and those in their care. The project has successfully helped Mamas improve their small businesses and community centres.

Many of the Mamas take care of the children at their communities, and with Literacy Day in mind, we are hoping to bring the joy and knowledge of books to these children.

Twenty-four Mamas in eight provinces are participating, as we hope to collect educational and reading books for the children in their centres. We were hoping you would be able to communicate about the book drive to urge members of the community to assist and donate books to children who are less fortunate.

We would be grateful for donations of books to be donated by 30 September 2023.



