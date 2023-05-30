Industries

Why South African companies are flocking to mobile advertising

30 May 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
BusinessTech makes it easy to reach your target audience through mobile advertising campaigns.
BusinessTech has seen a big increase in the number of South African companies looking to run mobile advertising campaigns.

The driving force behind the increase is twofold.

The first is load shedding. With South Africans plagued by power cuts, which are set to continue for several years, companies need to be smarter about how they reach their target audience.

Advertising campaigns which target smartphone users is an excellent solution to this challenge, as smartphones are often the only device powered on and able to connect to the internet during long periods of load shedding.

The second reason is a global shift to more people using a smartphone as their primary device to consume media.

To quote Professor Daniel Miller, commenting on a study by UCL on mobile device usage: "The smartphone is no longer just a device that we use, it’s become the place where we live."

How BusinessTech can help

BusinessTech makes it easy to reach your target audience through mobile advertising campaigns.

The most popular and effective options BusinessTech offers are:

  • Sponsored Articles with Social Media Promotions
  • Mobile Display Banners
  • Video Interviews and Podcasts
  • Video Unboxings/Reviews

These options can be targeted to smartphone users 24/7, allowing your company to reach its target market regardless of the load shedding schedule.

Click here to contact BusinessTech about its mobile advertising solutions.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Read more: BusinessTech, Broad Media



