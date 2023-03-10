Brambles included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

Logistics business, Brambles, has been recognised for the first time in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI). The Index tracks the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting and advancing gender equality in the workplace.

"This recognition is a testament to Brambles’ commitment to gender diversity, equity and inclusion in our workplace and we’re proud to be included in such a significant Index for the first time," says Victoria Pickles, Bramble's vice president, global diversity, equity and inclusion lead.

"At Brambles, our people come first, and we have made significant investments in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) across our global business to create an environment where each of us can thrive as our unique selves, creating a culture of belonging where we can be altogether different. This is the purpose of DEI within our business and gender equity plays a critical part. Our extensive approach to achieving this is what’s enabled us to have a place on the GEI."

The index measures gender equality across five areas of disclosure:

• The leadership and talent pipeline,

• Equal pay and gender pay parity,

• Inclusive culture,

• Anti-sexual harassment policies, and

• External brand.

Brambles achieved the maximum score of 100 points for disclosure and demonstrated strong performance in the areas of anti-harassment policies and leadership and talent pipeline.

Brambles’ debut on the GEI follows a series of targeted initiatives and activities to improve gender diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Although data from 2021 was submitted for the Index, the business has since made greater strides, achieving 33% of women in management roles globally in 2022. The company has also recently reached its target of 40% female representation on its board, more than two years ahead of plan.

To advance its DEI strategy, the business has invested in the creation of a global DEI team, appointing dedicated resources across its geographic regions, led by Sabrina Remedios, global director, diversity, equity and inclusion.

In 2023, the Index saw 484 organisations qualify for inclusion, representing 45 countries and regions, 11 sectors and 54 industries.

"Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI," said Peter T. Grauer, chairman of Bloomberg and founding chairman of the US 30% Club. "We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics."