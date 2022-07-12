Airlink to introduce daily flights between Jhb and Vic Falls

Airlink will launch daily direct return flights between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls from 15 August 2022. This follows approvals by Zimbabwe's and South Africa's aeronautical authorities for the extension of Airlink's services between the two markets.

Airlink’s flights will operate daily using a modern 98-seat Embraer E-190 jetliner and are scheduled to conveniently connect with its other services to and from its Johannesburg main base as well as to long-haul flights provided by Airlink’s growing number of global partner airlines.

"Victoria Falls is a jewel in the region’s tourism crown and Airlink is looking forward to re-establishing connectivity between the attraction and Johannesburg. This brand new Airlink route will be our second to Victoria Falls, which we already serve from Cape Town.

"In addition, we provide direct flights connecting Harare with Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban and between Bulawayo and Johannesburg. With the recent introduction of long-haul flights from Europe directly to Victoria Falls, our services allow customers arriving on those flights to conveniently include South African destinations in their travel plans," explains Rodger Foster, Airlink CEO and managing director.

Flight schedule from 15 August: