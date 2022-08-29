WomensMonth: Lusanda Moletsane, owner of Khumo Ea Tsabo

This Women's Month, we chat with Lusanda Moletsane, managing director and CEO of Khumo ea Tsebo Advisory Services, a consulting services company that aims to turn failing farms around.

Lusanda Moletsane, Khumo Ea Tsabo

Khumo ea Tsebo Advisory Services also forms part of Tiger Brands’ Agriculture Aggregator Programme, where the company produces small white beans for Tiger Brands.

In 2021, Moletsane’s two farming clusters in Nigel and Bronkhorstspruit yielded around 500 tonnes of produce, and in this way, directly or indirectly, forms part of the Tiger Brands supply chain and contributes to creating thousands of jobs in local communities.

Here, Moletsane tells us more about herself, some of the challenges she has faced and shares a few tips for climbing the career ladder in the agricultural industry, particularly as a woman.

Tell us about yourself and your background?

My background is consulting – turnarounds and enterprise development then gravitated towards farming. I have been managing Khumo ea Tsebo for the past 19 years. I am passionate about developing people to achieve their commercial objectives.

What do you love most about your work?

I love developing people. I am happy to see lands that have been lying fallow for many years being productive. I am happy to contribute towards financially liberating emerging farmers.

Who are the women who have had a particularly positive influence on your life?

My Mom. She was a very strong woman who struggled in raising us up but was able to do it with class.

What are your tips for climbing the career ladder in your field, particularly as a woman?

Farming requires passion and knowledge. Establishing good relationships is also important.

In your view, where does the value lie in a diverse, inclusive work environment?

A diverse inclusive environment ensures that opportunities that are available for men are also available for women. This therefore creates an environment that also builds an understanding for women and caters for their needs. There are a lot of women led households in South Africa and therefore it is important that women are given opportunities to take care of their families, and this is done through meaningful employment.

Do you think your industry could benefit from more female leadership?

I think balancing leadership between the genders is always beneficial. The approached are generally different and women are nurturers and are intuitive which is sometimes needed even in the workplace environment.

How do you maintain a work-life balance?

I spent time with my family and are very involved in Church activities. This helps balance my life.

What have been some of your career highlights?

Being able to be a part of the Tiger Brands Agriculture Aggregator programme.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Patience is a virtue. Stand strong and remail faithful.

What is your message to women this Women’s Month?

There’s a reason why God created women and men. Women must own their space and not try to be men. We can uphold high standards with regards to work ethic but still exercise kindness and remain humble.