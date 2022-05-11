Seminar to explore how businesses can benefit from choosing safe EU food products

Moderated by cookbook author and MasterChef South Africa presenter Pete Goffe-Wood, a special 'EU Seminar on Standards for Agri-food Products' will be held over one and a half days at the Wanderers Club conference venue in Johannesburg from 18-19 May 2022.
The interactive seminar will focus on the EU’s Sanitary and Phyto-Sanitary (SPS) system for animal and plant agri-food products, which offers consumers some of the highest levels of food protection in the world, while supporting the livelihoods of farmers and rural communities and ensuring that European products exported into South Africa remain safe, traceable and of high quality.
Since the EU-South Africa Economic Partnership Agreement (SADC-EPA) was signed in June 2016, South Africans have continued to gain greater access to a diverse range of European food and beverage products. It is for this reason that the European Union has undertaken promotional efforts to help more businesses leverage the quality, safety, authenticity and sustainability of European products in order to win loyal customers in South Africa.
Agri-food relations, sustainability and safety
H.E. Riina Kionka, ambassador of the European Union to South Africa, John Clarke, European Commission’s agriculture department’s international affairs director, along with further European and South African representatives will host presentations and discuss agri-food relations, sustainability and EU food quality and safety system. They will also share insights into the EU single market’s operations when it comes to food production, food safety, animal and plant health and animal welfare.
Roundtable discussions and breakout sessions will explore what these strict standards mean in terms of product benefits, as well as understand how their business can benefit from the SADC-EPA, which saw the removal of customs duties on 86% of imports from the EU among other provisions facilitating trade and sustainable development.
The first day will debate how to boost EU-South Africa agri-food trade, followed by presentations and breakout sessions on the EU’s food safety and quality systems, including its Farm to Fork strategy to accelerate sustainability. Popular chef and TV presenter Katlego Mlambo will then show off his culinary skills with a live cooking show to bring quality EU ingredients to life.
With the EPA also including the protection of 249 European Geographical Indications (GIs) covering foodstuffs, beer, spirits and wine, the second day will take a deep dive into the reciprocal trade benefits and opportunities of the GI system, using EU cheese as a case study. Other presentations will cover organic farming opportunities and product-oriented sessions.
Open to public and private sector food professionals, including retailers, importers, distributors, HoReCa, consumer organisations and related media, this free event will cover the EU food and beverage products across the following categories:
• Cheeses and dairy products
• Wines, spirits and beers
• Animal products: Bovine meat, pork, processed meat products
• Fruits and vegetables, olive oil
Industry and media representatives interested in joining this special event should register online here
. Registrations close on 16 May 2022.