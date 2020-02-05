The One Club names BBDO's Hahn, Chobani's Maschmeyer to Board of Directors

The One Club for Creativity today announced the appointment of Greg Hahn, creative vice chairman, BBDO Worldwide and CCO, BBDO NY, and Leland Maschmeyer, CCO, Chobani to its National Board of Directors.

Board members are elected in a vote by The One Club membership and serve two-year terms. The appointees must be prominent, respected and influential creatives.“One reason why The One Club is so prestigious is because of its exceptional Board of Directors, an impressive group of the most prominent professionals in our field,” said CEO Kevin Swanepoel. “Greg and Leland are recognised industry leaders who will help us in our mission to support and celebrate the success of the global creative community.”Responsibilities of Board members include providing input and feedback on the club’s more than two dozen annual professional development, education, inclusion and diversity, and gender equality programmes, connecting the club with advertising and design universities and schools, and recommending outstanding creative candidates to serve on juries for The One Show and ADC Annual Awards.“The One Club and The One Show have always been the lighthouse of excellence,” said Hahn. “I grew up in this business learning from The One Club what creativity in communications and marketing could be, and it’s now more important than ever to have that for people in the industry. I’m psyched to be a part of it.”Maschmeyer said: “I am beyond thrilled to join The One Club’s Board of Directors. To ally with a vanguard of creative leaders I’ve long admired is an honour. To help drive the club’s advancement of equity and inclusion, next-gen leadership and creative excellence is thrilling.”Hahn and Maschmeyer join a select group of global creative leaders who serve on the club’s National and International Boards. Past Board members include industry legends such as Bob Barrie, Lee Clow, Lee Garfinkel, Jeff Goodby, Sir John Hegarty, Ed McCabe, Dan Wieden and others.