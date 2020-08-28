Extension to deferment periods on excise duty payments

Due to the lockdown restrictions on the sale of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products in South Africa, the National Treasury implemented a deferment of excise duties for excise compliant businesses in respect of payments due in May and June 2020. The deferment facility allows taxpayers to defer tax payments without interest or penalties levied.

© Rafael Ben-Ari – 123RF.com

Upon request from the alcohol industry, on 11 August 2020, the National Treasury implemented a further 90-day deferral on excise taxes due in August and September 2020 for selected alcoholic beverages.



In addition, special relief is afforded tobacco licensees of excise manufacturing warehouses. Tobacco licensees may qualify for a 150-day deferment of excise duty payments, on condition that their excise accounts are submitted to the Commissioner.



Companies and traders with payments due in terms of the Customs and Excise Act, 1964, may also apply to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to make payment instalments. Upon request from the alcohol industry, on 11 August 2020, the National Treasury implemented a further 90-day deferral on excise taxes due in August and September 2020 for selected alcoholic beverages.In addition, special relief is afforded tobacco licensees of excise manufacturing warehouses. Tobacco licensees may qualify for a 150-day deferment of excise duty payments, on condition that their excise accounts are submitted to the Commissioner.Companies and traders with payments due in terms of the Customs and Excise Act, 1964, may also apply to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to make payment instalments.