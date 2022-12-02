Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SAICAIrvine PartnersBizcommunity.comSigma ConnectedGreenCapeKAP Industrial HoldingsMpact PlasticsUniversity of PretoriaOptimize AgencyGordon Institute of Business ScienceTFG (The Foschini Group)Euromonitor InternationalOnPoint PRAfrika TikkunEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Climate Change Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Reporting on the impact of climate change under the spotlight at COP27

2 Dec 2022
By: Bongeka Nodada, Issued by: SAICA
During COP26, the world witnessed the launch of the global sustainability standard-setter, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB). To meet the demand from international stakeholders, the objective of the ISSB is to provide sustainability-related information that will enable investors to make better economic and investment decisions.
Bongeka Nodada – SAICA Executive: Corporate Reporting
Bongeka Nodada – SAICA Executive: Corporate Reporting

At COP27, the ISSB reported on the significant progress it has made in developing a global baseline of sustainability-related financial disclosures starting with climate. The draft climate standard which was published by the ISSB for consultation early this year is intended to facilitate the provision of comparable information for global markets. The requirements of the draft standard are designed to enable investors to assess an entity’s exposure to and management of climate-related risks and opportunities, across markets, to facilitate capital allocation and stewardship decisions.

In anticipation of the publication of the climate standard, African finance ministers expressed support for the work of the ISSB. The ministers noted that early adoption of the ISSB standards by African jurisdictions and companies has the potential to attract more investment and to boost private sector development in Africa.

A key consideration in the adoption of the climate standard is capacity building to ensure successful implementation. The specific needs and circumstances of emerging and developing economies as well as smaller entities, many of which operate within global value chains, are being deliberated on and addressed.

Whilst some countries have announced plans to adopt the ISSB climate disclosure standard and make this applicable for companies within their jurisdictions, the world awaits the first global disclosure standard on climate which is expected to be published in early 2023.

More information on these developments can be found on www.saica.org.za

NextOptions
SAICA
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) is the professional home of Chartered Accountants [CAs(SA)] who are leaders in business, government and the communities they serve.
Read more: Bongeka Nodada, COP27

Related

COP27: An historic deal was made, but what comes next?
COP27: An historic deal was made, but what comes next?23 Nov 2022
COP27: Making the 'Just Transition' a reality
Gordon Institute of Business ScienceCOP27: Making the 'Just Transition' a reality22 Nov 2022
COP27 will be remembered as a failure - here's what went wrong
COP27 will be remembered as a failure - here's what went wrong22 Nov 2022
EU, 4 member countries to provide over €1bn for climate adaptation in Africa - official
EU, 4 member countries to provide over €1bn for climate adaptation in Africa - official17 Nov 2022
Africa deserves right to use natural gas reserves - AfDB president
Africa deserves right to use natural gas reserves - AfDB president16 Nov 2022
An armful of scientific evidence underpins Africa's case at COP27
An armful of scientific evidence underpins Africa's case at COP2715 Nov 2022
Curb on rights weakens Egypt's climate talks, campaigners say
Curb on rights weakens Egypt's climate talks, campaigners say14 Nov 2022
France, Germany grant SA €600m JET concessional financing
France, Germany grant SA €600m JET concessional financing10 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz