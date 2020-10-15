OOH Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Tractor Outdoor unlocks the potential of a DOOH programmatic buy in new Mini campaign

15 Oct 2020
Issued by: Tractor Outdoor
Tractor Outdoor, one of South Africa's largest out of home (OOH) and digital out of home (DOOH) media owners, recently executed a fully-automated programmatic buy in a new campaign for Mini, together with location-based marketing specialists, Posterscope South Africa.

Programmatic buying is a well-known concept internationally in the DOOH arena, but is lesser known in South Africa. Says Livia Brown, General Manager at Posterscope SA: “There have been many questions around its feasibility in a local market, with the major obstacle being restricted access to audience and mobile data that can be used in real time. Through partnering with Tractor Outdoor, we’re excited to demonstrate its massive potential, and the benefits it offers to brands in terms of allowing for refined targeting within a high-reach, high-frequency medium.”

Remi du Preez, Commercial Director at Tractor Outdoor, explains, “The programmatic approach enables a digital marketer to bid against other competing businesses for the same target audience, effectively buying impressions on a cost per thousand basis via an advertising exchange, with the highest-bidding ad taking precedence over those with lower bids.” However, instead of only reaching the individual as with online advertising, the audience sample is far larger thanks to the DOOH network.

The ad exchange determines buying and placement decisions without requiring any human interaction, negating the need for onerous negotiations with multiple publishers.

Du Preez cites the Mini campaign as a shining example of the capabilities of programmatic buying. “The objective was to drive consumer awareness around the lifestyle vehicle manufacturer’s new Countryman and Sidewalk models, through targeting a multitude of locations in the Gauteng region.”

Robust survey data from the Outdoor Measurement Council (OMC) offered sight of the potential number of consumers in view of a screen at any given time. “Through tracking mobile phones, we were subsequently able to overlay these figures with real-time data, providing a highly accurate and current reading on the movement of our target audiences.

“By prescribing specific qualifying criteria for our campaign within the ad exchange, the programme automatically generates a relevant flighting schedule.”

This offers significant value to marketers, explains du Preez, in that adverts only flight once the identified audience is in front of the screen, thus ensuring minimal waste.

“Marketers are also able to track campaigns in real-time, through monitoring the impressions served,” he says.

Says Brown, “The programme allowed us to refine the media approach for our brand, through devising very specific key campaign deliverables, while taking into account the impact of lockdown on traffic patterns.

“As a result, we could invest DOOH spend on targeting the right audience, at the right time, and the right place.”

Concludes du Preez, “Tractor Outdoor is thrilled to be able to be one of the first to showcase this offering to the local market, and we are enormously excited about the potential it holds for our clients and their brands.“

Tractor Outdoor
Tractor Outdoor was founded in 2001 by international industry veterans and is managed by a team who has a comprehensive grounding in the outdoor media industry.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Tractor Outdoor, Posterscope SA, Remi Du Preez, Livia Brown

Related

Tractor OutdoorThinking outside the box: How one local business tripled its turnover in lockdown3 days ago
Tractor OutdoorTractor wins Plettenberg Bay beach media rights6 Oct 2020
Tractor OutdoorMeet the SME Heroes: No use crying over spilt milk - how one local business was able to reach new markets during lockdown30 Sep 2020
Tractor OutdoorTractor Outdoor's advertising fund: Meet the SME heroes22 Sep 2020
Tractor OutdoorTractor partners with local NGOs to uplift the spirit of ubuntu and spread awareness7 Sep 2020
Tractor OutdoorOOH in a pandemic: When crisis catalyses collaboration11 Aug 2020
Tractor OutdoorTractor Outdoor to sponsor OOH category in what has been billed 'most important Loeries to date'29 Jul 2020
Loeries#CreateChange Loeries partnership with Tractor showcases digital OOH innovation28 Jul 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz