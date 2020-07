New Wave Outdoor Media proud to be associated with crucial Covid-19 message to the province by the Western Cape Government

With more than 60,000 cases reported across all its sub-districts, the Western Cape Government is currently rolling out an awareness campaign targeting the province's population with specific coronavirus messaging aimed at influencing and reinforcing appropriate behavioural patterns and safety protocols surrounding the threat posed by Covid-19.

The importance of washing your hands



Keeping a safe distance from other people when out in public areas



If you feel unwell stay at home and isolate from other people



Do not socialise/visit family and friends especially ones that are most vulnerable including grandparents

The Western Cape Government has realised the need to utilise an advertising medium that would ensure an effective reach to each person in every community throughout the city of Cape Town, West Coast and Overberg regions. To assist authorities in the quest to reach as many people in the province as possible, experts in outdoor media New Wave Outdoor Media have been tasked with this important communication printing and flighting over 9,500 posters with decisive messaging on safety protocols. It was determined that street pole posters would provide the best means to achieve this goal and reach the objective which is to put the sanctioned posters on all street poles that are legally allowed to be utilised in this manner.This messaging includes the below aimed at keeping family and friends safe from the threat of Covid-19:New Wave Outdoor Media deemed it an honour to be able to contribute and provide this particular poster solution with its critical education to as much of the province’s population as possible.The Covid-19 poster awareness campaign will run until 31 August 2020. For more information on Covid-19 safety and communication messaging visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za New Wave Outdoor Media has been providing national and international brands with transit media, billboards and building wraps for 10 years.New Wave Outdoor Media has an extensive service portfolio that includes stand-out brand placement on advertising platforms such as billboards, airport advertising and transit media solutions. The company also offers wrapping, printing and production services to companies looking to brand their fleets of vehicles or truck fleets.