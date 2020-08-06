WomensMonth: Marisa Logan, founder of Stream, is no stranger to success

No stranger to launching a successful business, Marisa Logan is a talented businesswoman who's done it all. After studying Public Relations at Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Logan started her career at the tender age of 20. In 2010, full of ambition, she relocated to London to continue working in PR representing global brands such as Universal Pictures, Colgate, Samsung and Ferrero Roche.
Marisa Logan, founder of Stream
Following two years abroad, Logan moved back to Cape Town and started her first business Butter Knife PR. Seven years later, she sold her shares of the award-winning agency and moved to Gauteng. This is where she started Stream - from her bedroom, kitchen, living room and even from her stoep - all during the coronavirus lockdown.
This #WomensMonth, Marisa Logan shares her successful journey.
Can you tell us a bit about Stream?
I launched Stream during lockdown, creating a platform where different streams of consciousness come together, sharing stories of how people have navigated through struggles to reach success.
Stream is dedicated to marketing people and brands and showcasing their power which lead to the extension of my brand offering which is teaching SME’s and solo entrepreneurs how to accelerate their brand awareness through my online courses and one-on-one client consultations.
What sparked the idea? When and how did you get started?
Ever since starting my career in PR in 2009 I knew I wasn’t going to stay in the industry forever and that I wanted a deeper sense of purpose. So after selling my shares at the agency where I was director and co-founder for seven years, in February 2020, I decided to launch Stream.
What is the core purpose of Stream?
I created Stream to inspire and empower, leveraging my 13 years of local and international experience in PR, social media and digital marketing to help brands be seen and people be heard through Stream Stories and Stream Services.
What are some of the obstacles you've had to overcome since starting out?
The biggest challenge has been upskilling in order to launch a new business whilst adapting to the impact of Covid and rapidly building a brand across multiple social media channels in addition to curating weekly content in video, photograph and podcast format. All of this on top of working one-on-one with entrepreneurs teaching them how to implement brand awareness strategies via weekly video call sessions.
A lot right!? Well, it’s been thrilling, nerve-racking and super stimulating to say the least.
This isn't the first time you took a leap of faith in starting a business. What advice would you give to other aspiring entrepreneurs?
I know times are incredibly tough for so many, but if you can see the silver lining, adapt, learn and grow, you truly can succeed. It’s hard to consistently stay positive, so my biggest advice would be to choose your surroundings wisely. Stay in regular contact with friends/family/contacts who are entrepreneurs that inspire you and set healthy boundaries so that your mind can stay sane and productive.
What has been your proudest achievement thus far?
Gosh, I have been so hard on myself for the past four months chasing one goal after the next, that I haven’t quite reflected and allowed the progress to sink in.
I am proud that I trusted my gut and started Stream.
Every day I get a direct message from someone I don’t know thanking me for inspiring or empowering them – and that makes all the hard work and uncertainty so worth it.
What does the future of entrepreneurship look like to you?
Just like 2020, I can’t give you an accurate prediction...but this is my third business and I am currently working on a fourth which will launch this coming Summer. This is very much just the beginning so keep following Stream and let’s see what happens next.
If you could pinpoint one ingredient to success. What would it be?
My key ingredient that I will always revisit when starting a new business is to find your purpose, identify how you can be of service to others and launch a brand that matters.
What would you like to see changed in the South African startup landscape?
I have been very impressed with the small businesses and entrepreneurs that have come together to support one another and stand stronger together through all the turmoil that this year has brought. This is something that I would love to see more of and hope that it continues.
You're a successful female entrepreneur. What do you believe are the traits an entrepreneur needs in order to succeed?
Firstly, thank you so much for the kind words and recognition!
That’s a tricky question, as I believe there are a lot of traits that are beneficial in succeeding, but my top three would be the ability to trust your intuition, see opportunities at all times and never stop networking.
Where would you like to see Stream in the next year or so?
In addition to sharing a lot more stories of struggles and success, growing the Stream community and inspiring more people.
I would also love to have more courses and toolkits on offer to help further empower solo entrepreneurs and SME’s, not only in South Africa but on a global scale.
