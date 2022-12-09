Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Eskom delays Koeberg Power Station maintenance outage

9 Dec 2022
Eskom has delayed the start of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station's maintenance outage to next week Saturday to allow the strained national power grid to stabilise and recover some generation capacity.
Source: ©
Source: © 123RF.com

This after the power utility implemented Stage 6 power cuts until Friday morning – leaving some neighbourhoods without any power for up to four hours per rotation.

Eskom acting chief nuclear officer, Sadika Touffie, said the decision to delay the refuelling and maintenance outage is necessary.

“While Eskom is ready to commence with the outage, with the contractors and all the requisite resources on standby, grid stability is an important consideration prior to shutting down the Unit 1 reactor to commence the maintenance and refuelling outage.

'Long but necessary outage'

“This is going to be a long but necessary outage – the first of its kind for Koeberg. Eskom has taken care to ensure no undue delays are experienced once the project gets under way,” Touffie said.

Eskom warned that outage of the unit will create some pressure on the grid as it is the power utility’s biggest and most reliable unit.

“The [Unit one] outage will be for a duration of approximately six months. The extended unavailability of the unit is due to the planned long outages which does mean the electricity supply system may be under additional strain during the outage.

“Koeberg Nuclear Power Station is an important part of the Eskom generating fleet due to its reliable operation, low primary energy costs, its strategic location in the Western Cape to stabilise the national electricity grid and the fact that it is a clean source of energy.

“The Koeberg units, at 920MW each, are the largest generating units on the African continent. Their safe and reliable operation is a significant contributor to meeting the country’s electricity demand. The Koeberg outages are planned at times of the year when the impact on the overall electricity supply is minimised as far as possible,” the power utility said.

Eskom says maintenance work could worsen load shedding for a year
Eskom says maintenance work could worsen load shedding for a year

By 16 Nov 2022

Critical maintenance

Eskom said that the outage for the power station is unavoidable and critical to ensure that it continues to run safely.

“Unlike other types of power stations, where fuel can be added to continue generating power, the fuel at a nuclear power station is sealed inside a reactor vessel, which is opened for refuelling every 15 to 18 months. This is also a time when the station will perform certain required inspections on equipment and perform more intrusive maintenance that cannot be performed when the unit is online.

“The rigorous maintenance, inspection and testing programmes are some of the critical activities that ensures that the plant remains safe and able to deliver this reliable level of performance,” Eskom said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: Eskom, Koeberg power station

Related

Understanding Eskom's high failure rate
Understanding Eskom's high failure rate9 hours ago
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 6 as plants break down
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 6 as plants break down2 days ago
More finance needed for Africa's energy transition opportunities
More finance needed for Africa's energy transition opportunities2 Dec 2022
Eskom: Another truck driver arrested for coal theft
Eskom: Another truck driver arrested for coal theft24 Nov 2022
South Africa is hooked on fossil fuels: how it got here and how it can get out
South Africa is hooked on fossil fuels: how it got here and how it can get out17 Nov 2022
Alleged Camden power station saboteur arrested
Alleged Camden power station saboteur arrested17 Nov 2022
Eskom says maintenance work could worsen load shedding for a year
Eskom says maintenance work could worsen load shedding for a year16 Nov 2022
2022 confirmed as most intensive load shedding year to date - CSIR
2022 confirmed as most intensive load shedding year to date - CSIR15 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz