5 marketing tech trends to watch in 2021

Marketing & Media trends
Industry trends
Sponsors
More Articles
Marketing & Media trends
Tech democratisation will set the tone for 2021Andrew Smit and Johan Walters
Agriculture trends
Automotive trends
Construction & Engineering trends
CSI & Sustainability trends
5 sustainability trends that will shape business in 2021Christelle Marais
4 trends set to continue or be re-interpreted in the NGO sectorInnocent Masayira
Strengthening NPO skills and processesNazeema Mohamed, Feryal Domingo and Soraya Joonas
Sustainability is key for social investment in 2021Keri-Leigh Paschal
Education trends
4 trends in employee skills development and training you need to know for 2021Siphelele Kubheka and Desikan Naidoo
Energy & Mining trends
Digital solutions need small steps to succeedXanthe Adams
Mining looks ahead to more Covid riskRalf Hennecke
Mining's year ahead will demand deep innovationFrederick Cawood
Entrepreneurship trends
Finance trends
10 predictions around fintechDominique Collett
The 4 themes for the new yearAndrew Duvenage,
3 wealth management trends to watch in 2021Maarten Ackerman
4 strategies to rethink investing in SMEsKuhle Mnisi
Microinsurance ready to reach new heightsMarius Botha
Finding alpha in the age of Covid-19Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana
Purpose or profit. It's not a choiceMike Middleton
Shifting towards a digital - but still human - approachHenry van Deventer
Healthcare trends
Healthcare innovation in 2021 and beyondReynhardt Uys
Are day hospitals the new trend?Lee Callakoppen
3 emerging medical scheme membership patternsNerine Brink
Healthcare innovations to look out forMoshe Lichtenstein
HR & Management trends
ICT trends
5G is coming. Here's what it could mean for SASamantha Naidoo
Legal trends
3 big issues demanding legal attention this yearJonathan Veeran, Nozipho Mngomezulu and Burton Phillips
Lifestyle trends
Wine in the wake of coronaKristen Duff and Gosia Young
7 prospects and necessary shifts for the artsRucera Seethal
Logistics & Transport trends
Property trends
Auction industry survival depends on going virtualJoff van Reenen
Covid-19 drives new trends in local property marketMarcél du Toit
Retail trends
A bold year for beveragesAlex Glenday
Acceleration of digital paymentsJonathan Smit
Safety vs sustainability - the packaging industry's key conundrumNthabiseng Motsoeneng
The evolving e-tail landscapeVilo Trska
The path forward for retail in 2021Matthew Leighton
Covid-19
Marketing & Media jobs
More...Submit a jobOpen account
- Senior PHP Developer Johannesburg
- Art Direction Lecturer Johannesburg
- Account Director Cape Town
- Head of Digital Pretoria
- Senior Account Executive Cape Town
- Junior Copywriter Johannesburg
- Mid/Senior .Net Developer Cape Town
- PR Account Director Stellenbosch
- Head of Digital Pretoria
- PowerPoint Marketing Designer Johannesburg
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
5 marketing tech trends to watch in 2021
As technology evolves and data sets grow, marketing is changing, adapting and in some cases becoming automated. Understanding where technology and marketing meet - the martech stack - is one of the best ways to scale a business and transform big data into actionable insights.
Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko© Pexels
Here are a five technology trends that will shape marketing in 2021.
1. Scaling business with AI
Artificial intelligence (AI) is more than a marketing tool. It’s an incredible way to automate tedious tasks. From content distribution to storing digital assets, chatbot software and services, AI has revolutionised customer service and can even support personalisation.
Airbnb uses AI in its martech stack to personalise offers based on customer data around search, but also to assess if a guest is ‘trustworthy’. LinkedIn uses AI to customise job recommendations and share better content in a feed personalised around interests.
According to a new survey from Marketing Insider Group, 78% of online users said that personally relevant content increases their purchase intent for a brand’s products and services.
2. Analytics to predict success
It’s no secret that customers prefer personalisation. Predictive analytics - sometimes referred to as computerised decision-making - can take a strategy to the next level. Being able to predict consumer behaviour, understand how to achieve more with less and turn ideas into actionable insights is massive. Keeping up and ahead of consumer trends requires data and the ability to track and forecast marketing campaigns is where martech works best.
Predictive analytics can also help to create a customer experience that feels seamless and holistic. Online stores use shopping data to predict when a customer will buy something again (e.g. “Need milk? Order now!”), and on-demand services such as Netflix or Spotify integrate what users have watched, flagged or listened to in order to personalise the entire customer journey. It’s contextual, future-thinking marketing that has been shown to work.
3. Intelligent assistants
Do companies and brands need a chatbot? Here’s what we know: Chatbots are excelling at customer service and driving consumer engagement beyond expectations. Recent research from Juniper shows that they could drive $112 billion in retail sales by 2023. In 2019, chatbots also saved businesses a hefty $300,000 on average. A good chatbot can streamline sales, service and marketing communications. More than that, a chatbot provides what feels like one-on-one conversation with a brand or business.
Email inboxes are cluttered with promotional mailers which means trying to collect customer data from a survey may not necessarily work. Chatbot data is martech gold since it opens the door for personalisation and helping companies understand what their customers really want - as well as what they’re struggling with.
4. Can you show me how?
In times past, a business deal could be completed with a handshake. Store visits, face-to-face meetings and demos helped product sales. With MarTech, this is still possible despite the coronavirus pandemic where one-on-one virtual experiences, in lieu of in-person demos, have become an effective mechanism to successfully market to customers.
Interactive (or live) demos embrace technology by allowing remote selling. They’ve also become a critical part of the martech stack because they facilitate an immersive experience that can be personalised - a recent Salesforce study found that 72% of business buyers expect vendors to personalise experiences to meet their needs. Interactive demos are where digitalisation, personalisation and remote work come together.
5. Embracing the entire customer journey
Marketing budgets are shrinking globally. In order to scale, companies will need to look towards martech solutions to help them innovate and connect different parts of an organisation together. It’s about working smarter and faster, but also about picking the right technology to fit the workflow. One piece of software can no longer represent an entire marketing stack.
There is also no excuse for standardisation - next-generation dynamic features are what users expect. So, for businesses to make the most from their customer data - to create more effective campaigns that convert and get real value from the martech stack - it’s crucial to understand how to effectively integrate the data being collected.
About Greg ChenGreg Chen is the CEO and co-founder of Mobiz. He has a long history in the South African mobile space and is passionate about the role technology can play in engaging the country's people across the spectrum.
Read more: marketing trends, technology trends, marketing technology, Greg Chen
Related
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.